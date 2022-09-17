Voyager 1 spacecraft has data failure

The Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 probes were pioneers in space exploration, being part of a 1977 North American program, by NASA, aimed at investigating the planets Jupiter and Saturn, as well as their respective moons, outside the orbit of Pluto. . They went further than any human has ever gone. So much so that, in 1990, scientists already claimed that they had achieved their goals. However, they decided to make the most of it, launching the Interstellar Mission Voyager, at a time when the probes were crossing the border between the Solar System and interstellar space, following different paths and speeds.

Image reproduced from LaRepublica

Now, certainly the Voyagers have already gone well beyond what was expected. After leaving their mark on history, they are saying goodbye and so are we. But before that, scientists are investigating an alleged riddle concerning Voyager 1. See below!

See too: Check out 15 images that show how the Earth is seen from space

PUBLICITY CONTINUE READING BELOW

Table of Contents Why are the Voyagers spacecraft crashing?

Where is Voyager right now?

What mysterious problem did Voyager 1 present? 360 writing

Why are the Voyagers spacecraft crashing? Well, keep in mind that the probes, Voyager 1 and Voyager 2, were designed to last, believe it or not, only 4 years; that is, they have already exceeded scientists’ expectations more than ten times. Even suffering the effects of weather, radiation and more, they continued to receive commands and transmit data through radio signals – which take an average of 19 hours to reach Earth. But after so long, their energy – generated by plutonium – is running out. Even in recent years, NASA has been gradually shutting down its instruments, such as subsystems and heaters, to save what’s left of its survival, at least as long as possible – at best, until 2030. Image reproduced from National Geographic Where is Voyager right now? According to NASA’s latest disclosures about the probes, Voyager 1 would be more than 20 billion kilometers from Earth, traveling at a trip of 17 km/s. If you want to know exactly about your position in space today, just pay a visit to the NASA mission website. Namely, in 2012, Voyager 1 became the first spacecraft to reach interstellar space, which is a chaotic zone outside the Sun’s “bubble” of influence, among the other stars in the galaxy. What mysterious problem did Voyager 1 present? As we said before, the Voyager 1 probe, like its sister Voyager 2, continues to receive commands and transmit data. But recently, scientists have realized that the readouts from the articulation and attitude control system (AACS), which orients the spacecraft in space while keeping its antenna facing Earth, don’t match up with what Voyager is actually doing. Apparently, the instrument’s data readings seem random or impossible. Image reproduced from Planeta Magazine Experts say that nothing that has happened so far indicates that the probe will enter, hence in “Safe Mode”. Voyager’s signal is still quite strong, which means the antenna is still pointed in the right direction. But what justifies this incorrect data? And what is causing this problem? Nobody knows yet! What’s more, no scientist claims to be able to predict whether, in the short term, the transmitted data will cease as a result. Now, it is worth remembering that the Voyager probes are currently flying in an area of ​​space little known to us, where no other spacecraft of ours has flown before. A high-radiation environment that can pose numerous challenges to equipment assembled and monitored by Earth engineers. According to a NASA representative in a CNN report, “If the team doesn’t determine the source of the problem, it can simply adapt to it. (…) making a software change or relying on a redundant hardware system.”. Sources: CNN Brasil, Wikipedia, UOL.

PUBLICITY CONTINUE READING BELOW