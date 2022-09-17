Vtor Pereira praises his left-back options and says he would take Lucas Piton to Europe

Corinthians beat Fluminense 3-0 last Thursday night, qualifying for the semifinals of the 2022 Copa do Brasil. After the victory at Neo Química Arena, coach Vítor Pereira gave a press conference and praised his athletes who play for the left-back: Fábio Santos, Lucas Piton and Bruno Melo.

“Fábio is not that player who can play every three days, this is guaranteed. Now the Fábio fresco gives us what he gave us today in the game, he gives us the spirit. I don’t know how many balls he won today, but he went to the ground, went to the air, then appeared to support. But everyone is part of Corinthians, everyone is important”, began the commander.

“Piton, for me, has a bright future. If I go to Europe, I’ll take Piton. If I can, I’ll take Piton. He has a quality that a lot of people haven’t noticed yet, he has evolved a lot from an offensive point of view and will be a top player in Europe. What does Fabio give us? He gives us that experience, that quality. We have Bruno Melo too, a good player, but he needs time, he needs his space, therefore, everyone is important”, he concluded.

The Portuguese has been using a rotation system in their lineups, always alternating the players who start the matches. On the left side, the biggest dispute is between Fábio Santos and Lucas Piton, since Bruno Melo has been receiving few opportunities.

In last Sunday’s Majestic the titleholder was Piton, but in last Thursday’s decisive duel it was Fábio who started the duel. Even the number 26 did a great performance against the carioca team and after the match commented on the rotation performed by the coach.

Corinthians now turns its attention to the Brazilian Championship, where on Sunday it will face América-MG, at 6 pm, in Belo Horizonte. The team led by Vítor Pereira has not won the Brasileirão for two rounds and in the last one ended up leaving the G4 for the first time since the beginning of the competition. Timão occupies the fifth place with 44 points conquered.

