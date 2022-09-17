VW Nivus earns top marks and WR-V almost ‘zero’ crash test

Latin NCAP, the body that performs crash tests on cars for sale in Latin America, released the results of the latest battery, which checked the safety of the Volkswagen Nivus and the Honda WR-V – this one has been out of line since the beginning of 2022. in Brazil. The entry-level crossover of the German brand, which became more sophisticated and expensive in the 2022 line, won the maximum five stars for safety. However, the Japanese automaker’s mini SUV, which was made at the Sumaré (SP) plant, received only one star. That is, almost “zero” the Latin NCAP test.

O VW Nivus was praised for the good results. In numbers, the crossover reached 92.47% in protection for adults and 91.75% for children. According to Latin NCAP, the highlight is the model’s structure which, both in the side and frontal impact, presented good protection in the cabin. In the vertical whiplash test (Whiplash), the Nivus received maximum neck protection rating. In turn, the worst results were for the legs and chest, which received an “adequate” rating. It is worth remembering that the model comes with six airbags as standard.

SUV took 92.47% in adult protection – Reproduction / Latin NCAP

Nivus starts from BRL 121 thousand

Not everything is rosy, the worst rating was for pedestrian protection, where VW’s entry-level SUV got 48.74%. According to the organization, the low performance was due to the lack of items such as automatic emergency braking. This, which comes standard in the Brazilian market, is an optional item in other places in Latin America. But for safety assistance systems, the result was good, with 84.95% protection.

It is important to say that this maximum score is well liked, mainly because it is an SUV that has received significant price increases. When it debuted in Brazil, in mid-2020, Nivus had a price tag starting at R$86,000. At the beginning of 2021, it exceeded the R$ 100 thousand mark. And today, it has an initial value of R$ 121,670 in the Comfortline 200 TSI version.

WR-V received one star

Now, when it comes to the Honda WR-V, the results were poor. The SUV derived from the old Fit received evaluation from Latin NCAP for being part of other Latin American markets, even leaving Brazil this year. It is important to remember that he has already passed the safety tests in 2015, when he received the maximum five stars. However, at the time, protocols and assessments were different and lacked some evidence, such as pole side impact.

Honda WR-V receives only 1 star in the crash test – Reproduction / Latin NCAP

Speaking of numbers, the utility received 41.03% in the protection of adults and 40.66% of children. According to the assessment of the body, there is good protection for the chest in frontal impact. But the knees gained “marginal protection”, due to the risk of being hit by part of the panel structure. Another negative result was in the side impact test. In this one, the chest was affected, as the SUV does not have front side airbags. In Brazil, for example, the law requires only the two front pouches. However, most newer models already come with six airbags.

SUV is out of line

With these results, not even the median range of 58.82% in pedestrian protection was able to help the Honda WR-V. In addition, he scored 48.84% in security systems. A note from Latin NCAP was for the seat belt, which does not meet EU safety requirements. In addition, they mention the lack of a switch to deactivate the front airbag.

Reproduction/Latin NCAP

In the end, the organization left a message for the automaker to improve the WR-V “and soon again offer five-star models in the region”. “We strongly appeal to the Honda brand to improve the safety performance of the popular cars it sells.” But despite the remarks, the WR-V won’t get reforms or a new generation. Honda has already retired the crossover in Brazil and plans a new entry SUV.

