Want to know 3 different types of passion fruit? In this article there are details

The most common passion fruit here in Brazil is the round passion fruit, with a yellow color. However, there are also several other types of passion fruit with totally different colors, formats and nutritional characteristics. If you’ve watched cooking shows like “The Great British Baking Show”, “Cupcake Wars” or even “Iron Chef”, you’ve surely heard about another type of passion fruit that was very successful there. Read on and discover 3 different types of fruit.

Read more: Banana passion fruit: what is this food and why is it illegal in some places?

See types of passion fruit

Below you will find some options of the fruit and its characteristics.

Yellow passion fruit / Passiflora edulis

This is the most common type of passion fruit for Brazilians, it is the one that is present in the daily lives of many people. This type is also the best known in the world and the best known passion fruit variation of all types.

It usually has a round shape and a very yellow color, its flavor is marked by being sour, so it is used in several recipes such as: Juices, ice cream, mousses, syrups and jellies. It also has several nutritional characteristics, they are: Have a calming effect, be rich in antioxidants, vitamin A and fibers, as well as having plenty of minerals such as calcium, iron and magnesium.

It is cultivated throughout Brazil, with emphasis on the states of Bahia, Santa Catarina, Ceará, São Paulo and Minas Gerais.

Purple passion fruit/passiflora vine passion fruit

This type is best known for the color of its shell, which draws a lot of attention for being resistant purple or yellow and soft innards full of seeds, it is also very well known, as it has appeared a lot on cooking shows in the last decade. It is a smaller variation of the passion fruit we know and is also less acidic than the yellow passion fruit.

Its skin is usually quite bitter, but the flesh is sweet and juicy and marked by a tropical flavor. It is widely used to make pulps to mix in cocktails, desserts, salads or even to eat for breakfast. It is a fruit very similar to the pomegranate, due to its gelatinous texture studded with crunchy seeds.

It also has several nutritional characteristics such as: Being an excellent source of vitamin C, iron, calcium and potassium, in addition to having a large amount of fiber and antioxidant action.

This type of passion fruit is very popular in European countries, but is usually grown in subtropical climates, such as southern Brazil.

passion fruit

This is the biggest variation of all types of passion fruit and is also known as giant granadillo, grenadine or badea. It can weigh up to 3 kg and is known to have a greenish-yellow skin and a sweeter taste.

It can be found mainly in the Northern region of Brazil, but it is not as common as other types of passion fruit here in Brazil. However, like the others, it also has several important nutritional characteristics such as: Having a large amount of fiber, a large amount of vitamin A and C, antioxidant, digestive and anti-inflammatory properties, in addition to various mineral salts such as calcium, iron and sodium. .