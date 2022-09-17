War in Ukraine: the hundreds of graves found in a city retaken in the conflict

Abhishek Pratap

  • Hugo Bachega
  • From BBC News in Kiev

A Ukrainian soldier walks among the graves of civilians and unidentified Ukrainian soldiers at a makeshift cemetery in the city of Izium.

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

A soldier walks among the graves found in the forest

Ukraine says hundreds of graves have been found on the outskirts of Izyum, days after the city was taken back from Russia.

Wooden crosses, most of them marked with numbers, were discovered in a forest outside the city as Ukrainian forces advanced.

Authorities said they would begin exhuming some graves this Friday (16/09).

It is still unclear what happened to the victims, but early reports suggest that some may have died from bombings and lack of access to healthcare.

