War in Ukraine: the hundreds of graves found in a city retaken in the conflict

Hugo Bachega

From BBC News in Kiev

6 hours ago

Credit, Reuters photo caption, A soldier walks among the graves found in the forest

Ukraine says hundreds of graves have been found on the outskirts of Izyum, days after the city was taken back from Russia.

Wooden crosses, most of them marked with numbers, were discovered in a forest outside the city as Ukrainian forces advanced.

Authorities said they would begin exhuming some graves this Friday (16/09).

It is still unclear what happened to the victims, but early reports suggest that some may have died from bombings and lack of access to healthcare.

There are also signs that some graves may belong to Ukrainian soldiers.

Regional police chief Volodymyr Tymoshko told the BBC that more than 400 bodies were buried at the site.

Izyum, invaded in the early days of the war, was used by Russia as an important military center to supply its forces from the east.

In his evening speech, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said “necessary procedural actions” had begun in the area.

“We want the world to know what is really happening, and what the Russian occupation has caused. Bucha, Mariupol, now, unfortunately, Izyum… Russia leaves death everywhere,” he said.

“And you must be held responsible for that.”

The Ukrainian leader was referring to alleged mass graves found this spring in Bucha, near the capital Kiev, and also near Mariupol — the main port in southeastern Ukraine, now occupied by Russian troops.

Andriy Yermak, President Zelensky’s chief of staff, tweeted a photo of the alleged site of the mass grave, adding that more information was expected on Friday.

Much of Izyum is in ruins — a local politician told reporters that up to 80% of the city’s infrastructure has been destroyed, and bodies are still being discovered in the rubble.

Izyum and several other cities in the Kharkiv region were liberated earlier this month during a lightning Ukrainian counteroffensive that appeared to have taken Russian troops by surprise, leaving them unprepared to defend their positions.

Ukraine says it has identified more than 21,000 potential war crimes — including murder of civilians and rape — committed by Russian troops since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of the country on Feb.

Investigators and journalists found what appeared to be evidence of the deliberate killing of civilians in Bucha and other nearby areas.

Ukrainian forces said they found mass graves and evidence that civilians were killed after their feet and hands were bound.

The International Criminal Court has already sent a team of investigators and forensic experts to Ukraine to investigate this.

US President Joe Biden and former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have accused Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine.

The Russian government has repeatedly denied attacking civilians, accusing Ukraine and the West of fabricating evidence.