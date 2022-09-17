we have a “Super Earth” in the solar neighborhood

The last few months and years have been very important for Science. Undoubtedly, we are taking great steps into the unknown. Once again we were able to dream of the return of man to the Moon, with the advancement of the Artemis mission. We are also looking beyond our limits, seeking to understand the emergence of the Solar System, with the data captured by the Hubbe and James Webb telescopes. In addition to the progress of many other researches, which recently revealed the existence of an exoplanet TOI-1452 b formed by oceans.

Now, the newest revelation of Science is a possible “Super Earth” and that, according to its position in the star system in which it is located, could also be inhabited. Could this be our mirror? Check it out in the text below!

Image reproduced from BIT magazine

Science announcement

NASA and the University of Liège, Belgium, through the Search for habitable Planets EClipsing ULtra-cOOl Stars (SPECULLOS) telescopes, installed in Chile and the Tenerife archipelago, Spain, managed to identify two new planets. Both would be orbiting the dwarf star LP890-9, 100 light-years from Earth. And they would have, in general, very similar characteristics. For example, conditions conducive to the development of life – at least life as we know it – and even water on its surface.

Heads up! When we say that a planet “has conditions for life”, we are referring to it receiving sunlight at favorable levels. Image reproduced from Pplware – SAPO Getting to know the planet SPECULOOS-2c Yes, there are two planets discovered. However, one of them did not reveal any big surprises for the researchers; already the second, however, yes. It would be the LP 890-9c or SPECULOOS-2c, the possible “Super Earth”! Here are its main features: it is about 10 times smaller than Mercury’s distance from our Sun;

it has an orbit of 8.5 days around its star, being within a habitable zone;

due to its orbit, it should receive an amount of solar radiation very similar to that of Earth;

and, again quoting, there can be water on its surface, as long as it has a sufficient atmosphere for it – something scientists are still researching. Image reproduced from RO SCIENCE For all that, yes, LP 890-9c is one of the strongest candidates in our space neighborhood to have Earth-like life conditions, even though it is around a smaller and cooler star than the Sun. Now it’s time to wait for the next discoveries in Astrophysics! Sources: Exame Magazine.