What are sunspots? Know its main consequences

In the middle of the 16th century, shortly after the invention of the telescope, which is a cylindrical object that serves to magnify objects that are at great distances, it became possible to begin to observe the Sun. After several observations, people began to notice dark spots appearing and disappearing from its surface.

And so many speculations were created about what they could be.

What are these spots?

Sunspots are part of the phenomenon where points end up appearing on the surface of the Sun and stay for an indefinite time. What everyone wants to know is, after all, what are these spots and why do they appear? They are regions where the surface temperature is reduced, as there is a presence of intense magnetic fields that inhibit the surface convective process.

This, in turn, reduces the flow of energy within the star, which leaves a lower temperature in these regions.

Main consequences

Sunspots are currently taking up much of the time and study of several specialists. This is because most solar flares and coronal mass ejections end up being related to them. Eruptions and mass ejections arise in magnetically active regions, close to nearby sunspot groups.

Therefore, what is concluded at the moment is that the greater the number of visible spots, the greater the number of eruptions and solar storms driven by coronal mass ejections.

Other consequences caused by these phenomena are the problems generated in telecommunications satellites, electrical discharges in transmission lines, interruption of the energy supply and also an increase in the level of radiation that reaches the astronauts. This can cause various changes in the cells of the body.

It is no wonder that the monitoring of sunspots becomes very important. It is also essential to mention that it is necessary to be very careful when observing the Sun, because for this you need some specific equipment, such as telescopes and telescopes. If the observation is not done correctly, solar radiation can cause irreversible damage to the vision of those who do not take the necessary care.