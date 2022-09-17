What happens to the flowers left for Elizabeth II?

The death of Queen Elizabeth II last Thursday (11) left a big mark on the United Kingdom. With 70 years of reign, she established herself as the longest-lived monarch in the history of the British crown and won the affection of many inhabitants. Because of this, many floral tributes were left behind by all royal residences as a show of mourning for the passing of such an important figure.

Balmoral Castle, used as Elizabeth II’s personal retreat in her last moments of life, received a large number of visitors who crossed the country to pay their respects to the late monarch. But what will be done with this large amount of flowers after the queen’s burial? See what to expect from the royal family in the coming days.

Flowers all over the place

(Source: Pixabay)

Buckingham Palace, the official residence and main place of work of the British monarchy, has been in the spotlight since the Queen’s death. On the day of her death, local authorities took a notice confirming the monarch’s death to the gates and the UK flag was lowered to half-mast.

A few minutes later, the first people started to show up to leave flowers at the gates. According to local media, people were encouraged to make a cash donation to charity instead of buying flowers for the queen. In a similar situation, millions of bouquets, cards and messages were left in honor of Kensington Palace after the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997.

It’s quite common for members of the royal family to take the time to see the floral tributes in person — as Philip did in 2021. In Diana’s situation, flowers and gifts were given to the sick, elderly and children after her burial. Flowers that were no longer fresh were composted and used to grow new seedlings in Kensington Gardens. Cards and messages, in turn, were collected and stored for the family of the former princess.

Softening ecological impact

(Source: Pixabay)

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has triggered event planning as the UK goes through an 11-day period of mourning. Although each stage has been secretly mapped out for years, many people have strayed from the script.

As more and more items accumulate in the memorials to the queen, sustainability issues begin to draw the attention of the British crown. Similar to what happened to Diana, flowers left for the Queen at Buckingham Palace are being moved to a floral tribute garden in Green Park. However, the government has already warned that “non-floral objects” are no longer welcome.

Local authorities have already issued a statement warning that the public will be asked to remove all wrappings from the floral tributes and place them in the bins provided — something that will help the longevity of the flowers and their composting. Furthermore, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged world leaders not to use their private jets to attend the queen’s funeral, as this would only increase CO emissions.two in the world.

It is recommended that foreign heads of state and their partners arrive on commercial flights and do not use helicopters to travel around the capital.