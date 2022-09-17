What the Ukrainian War Can Teach Businesses About Cybersecurity

The number of cyber attacks on the government and military sectors of Ukraine increased by no less than 112% between the months of February and August 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. Meanwhile, the number of occurrences that have the other side of the conflict, Russia, as a victim, had an 8% reduction in comparison.

According to data from Check Point Research (CPR), the Threat Intelligence division of cybersecurity company Check Point Software Technologies, there were, on average, 1,500 attacks per week on corporate networks in Ukraine. For comparison, the global average is 1,124 cyberattacks, and Russia’s is 1,434.

Substantial increase in cyberattacks on Ukraine

The CPR report pointed out that there was a 25% increase in the weekly average of cyber attacks on corporate networks in Ukraine, compared to the beginning of the year before the conflict with Russia. In the same period, the global increase was 0.1%, while in Russia there was a resurgence of 13%.

“From what we are seeing in Ukraine and Russia, perhaps the most impressive statistic we have documented in this context is a 112% increase in cyber attacks on Ukraine’s government and military sector, while in Russia there was an 8% decrease,” he said. Check Point’s Threat Intelligence Group Manager Sergey Shykevich.

According to the researcher, after the end of the conflict, APT specialists, hacktivists and all sorts of technology professionals responsible for these invasions will not simply disappear from the map. “Instead, they will direct their new knowledge and tools to new targets, triggering a ‘tsunami’ of cyberattacks around the world,” says Shykevich.

NATO countries must enter the crosshairs

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member countries and nations that supported Ukraine in the conflict should be some of the biggest targets of the services of these professionals, who should act in more frequent and more intense attacks. “This conflict saw cyber activity change the face of warfare forever,” argues Shykevich.

Among the changes caused by the war is the increase in the threat level of cyber attacks to state and private organizations around the world. Attackers have greatly increased the level of cyberattacks, which are even more integrated and sophisticated. Therefore, public and private entities need to prepare and invest heavily in prevention.

“Enterprises have two options for dealing with an ever-increasing attack surface through prevention,” explains Shykevich. “One is to adopt a security architecture strategy in which the various vendors would be brought together as a ‘patchwork’. The other option involves consolidating the security architecture through a cybersecurity suite.”

According to him, the latter has been the most recommended approach for closing the gaps related to misconfigurations and security policies that do not fully overlap when using multiple vendors. This approach would be able to increase efficiency by %, while cybersecurity costs are reduced by 20%.