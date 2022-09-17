Where is the advantage in debt renegotiation? come understand

Delinquency continues to grow in Brazil. To avoid this, debt renegotiation is essential. Several surveys show that more and more people are having their names denied because of outstanding debts. Thus, the best alternative to achieve the desired stability has been renegotiation.

Advantages of debt renegotiation

It is a fact that debt negotiation is something of great importance for those looking for the best way to pay off their debts with better conditions, such as a good interest reduction or an interesting number of installments. There are those who even get a longer term for payment.

Here are the main advantages of entering into a renegotiation:

Moving from Expensive Debt to Cheap Debt

When you look for the creditor in order to renegotiate what you owe, better conditions can be presented by him, such as a lower interest rate, a decrease in the values ​​of the installments and even a much longer term extension that makes more sense for your financial reality.

clear name

This will make it much easier for the worker to get credit more easily. This implies from a higher credit card limit to the ease of obtaining loans and financing.

Learn to have a financial plan

Something like this will certainly help the person to settle their debts without a headache and in an easier way. The idea is that the consumer learns from his mistakes, precisely because he has already become indebted.

How to renegotiate debts?

To help those people who have their names denied, the Federal Revenue has opened a deadline for the renegotiation of small debts. Therefore, individuals, micro and small companies are having this chance.

Small debts are those involving up to 60 minimum wages, that is, approximately R$ 72,720. Payment can be made with a discount, split entry and installment of the remaining amount in up to 52 months. Membership is open until November 30, on the e-CAC (Virtual Federal Revenue Service Center) portal. The service is available in the “Tax Transaction” menu, under the “Service Concentration Area” option.