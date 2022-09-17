Who are Brazilians and how do they act in movements against vaccines?

In the book The March of Folly, the American historian Barbara Wertheim Tuchman (1912-1989) showed how wrong decisions taken by rulers and societies — or parts of them — resulted in abominable situations. The work has become a reference to remind us what happens when reason loses its place to ignorance and hordes of provocateurs seem to dominate the daily beat.

Unfortunately, the world today is immersed in one of these denialist waves, formed by individuals who, in the field of health, intend to obstruct the advance of vaccines. It cannot be repeated too often that immunizers play an essential role in the increasing life expectancy over decades and are one of the most relevant creations of science linked to medicine. And, so that there is no doubt: vaccines against the coronavirus are most of the laurels for the victory over the virus that is now approaching, as Tedros Adhanom, director of the World Health Organization, finally announced on Wednesday. (WHO).

However, as a sad and unacceptable note, against the grain of common sense, the anti-vaccination movement is growing all over the world, including in Brazil. Spread mainly in the digital environment, they act in the shadows, in a cowardly way. Illuminating them, in order to be seen, is a civilizing posture. Researchers from the Instituto Capixaba de Ensino, Pesquisa e Inovação em Saúde delved into social networks to study who the Brazilian anti-vaccinations are and what they preach. 394 channels were identified with false content about immunizers working on Telegram, by far the most used resource. In just 24 hours, 1 million people were impacted by more than 14,000 messages shared. The content of the comments is an arsenal of nonsense. In addition to promoting the multiplication of gross errors of all hues — from spelling to biology — the members misrepresent what they can to convince the unwary. “There are news taken out of context or presented in a distorted way”, says the research coordinator, Adriana Ilha. “It is bad information that causes social chaos.” For a week, VEJA followed the movement of some of these groups on Telegram. Images of people with deformed hands, bloody organs and unfounded accusations of sequelae attributed to immunizers appear in the midst of political campaigns and the offer of false proof of vaccination.

With less activity on electronic platforms, but with its own website, the Associação Médicos pela Vida also appears in the survey. She gained notoriety after publishing a manifesto supporting the ineffective “Covid kit”, the epitome of early treatment advocated by President Jair Bolsonaro. One of the group’s leaders is surgeon Eduardo Leite, from Feira de Santana, Bahia. The fight, he says, is to contest the use of the Covid-19 vaccine, specifically. “It makes no sense to vaccinate a person who has already had the disease,” he says. If he had to take an infectious disease test, the doctor would get a zero. The fact that an individual has manifested the disease does not guarantee immunity. There are other factors involved in the response of the defense system to the invasion of the body by an infectious agent. Therefore, it can be either robust or null, and that is why taking the vaccine, even after the disease, is essential.

Recently, representatives of the association were on the Federal Council of Medicine. It is surprising that the entity, whose attribution is to regulate medical activity according to the light of science, has received the group. In a note, the CFM limited itself to saying that it guides professionals to reinforce the importance of vaccination among the population. Why waste time with those who preach politically and are against immunizers?

The detailed survey also points to the doctor Maria Emilia Gadelha Serra, candidate for federal deputy for São Paulo for the PRTB, as one of the exponents of the setback. Defender of ozone therapy, a technique that is not authorized to be used for the treatment of any disease in Brazil, she claims that “vaccines against Covid-19 are experimental”, which is not true. Her name is linked to an episode that occurred in Acre, in 2015, when teenagers vaccinated against the HPV virus, the main cause of cervical cancer, presented fainting and convulsions. Four years later, researchers from the University of São Paulo proved that the reactions had a psychic background. At that moment, however, the doctor was already a reference there and the Brazilian Association of Vaccines and Medicines Victims was structured in Rio Branco. The entity did not respond to the VEJA report. Psychiatrist José Gallucci-Neto, who worked on the study with the girls, follows the expansion of the movement with concern. “As the government is openly anti-vaccine and takes these people to dialogue in the ministry, people who have never worked with immunizers have been given a voice.”

Attacks on vaccines fueled by ignorance are as old as they are. In Brazil, part of the population of Rio de Janeiro rebelled against smallpox vaccination in 1904 in the event known as the Vaccine Revolt. Just smallpox, responsible for millions of deaths for millennia. But knowledge won. In 1980, the disease was eradicated. Now, thanks to the growth of groups that proliferate like fungi in the dark, the country sees vaccination coverage rates plummet year after year (see the board). And diseases that have been overcome again claim victims or knock on the door. Eliminated in 2016, measles has re-emerged. Polio, without a case in the country since 1994, threatens to return. Last week, New York, in the United States, declared a state of emergency after the disease virus was found in sewers. In London it was like that too. The moment, therefore, is decisive, and there can be no room for stupid marches.

virtual dissemination

Most anti-vaccinations interact in Telegram chat groups. Below, some of the dialogues exchanged with the report

violence released

In the list of what can be presented, there are “violent graphic content” about protests against vaccines, lockdowns and immunization passports.

Want to pay how?

In this group, a vaccination passport is purchased by choosing the manufacturer and the dates on which the person would have been immunized. Pix or card accepted

Contingency plan

Officials say that “globalist agents” try to end freedom of expression and give them options for channels if they don’t have Telegram

Collaborated with Diego Alejandro

Published in VEJA of September 21, 2022, issue no. 2807

