WHO recommends not using two anti-covid drugs with antibodies – 09/16/2022

The WHO (World Health Organization) recommended that two treatments against covid-19 with synthetic antibodies be not used, after noting their ineffectiveness against the variants currently in circulation.

WHO experts “strongly recommend” that Xevudy, based on the sotrovimab molecule, and Ronapreve, based on the casirivimab-imdevimab combination, not be used, in the latest version of their guide to anti-covid treatments, published this Friday (16, night). fifth in Brazil), by British Medical Journal.

Xevudy, developed by laboratories GSK and Vir, and Ronapreve, by Regeneron, are two drugs with synthetic antibodies against covid-19.

Until then, the WHO had prudently recommended its use in patients affected by a mild form of the disease and in the event of a risk that it progressed to a more severe form, due to age, weight or other factors.

However, the arrival of the omicron variant in late 2021 has called into question the usefulness of these treatments. WHO experts, based on several in vitro studies, now estimate that they are likely to be ineffective against circulating variants.

The experts also updated recommendations on other drugs, notably Remdesivir, from the Gilead laboratory.

This drug, which the WHO has not recommended until now except in the case of mild forms of covid, can, according to the new studies, be considered in some serious cases.

However, in the most severe, so-called “critical” cases, studies do not show a benefit from Remdesivir. Experts therefore do not advise using it in these cases.