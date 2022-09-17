why the owner gave up US$ 3 billion for the environmental cause – Negócios – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

Brand owner Yvon Chouinard donated the company to a fund and non-governmental organization to combat the impacts of climate change.

Patagonia is one of the leading brands of clothing and equipment for outdoor sports such as mountaineering, skiing and snowboarding.

Its market value is estimated at $3 billion.

‘Earth is now our sole shareholder’. The corporate world was taken by surprise last Wednesday (14) when the family of Yvon Chouinard, the billionaire owner of Patagonia, gave up the company in order to defend the company’s values ​​related to sustainability.

Control of the company will pass to a fund, the Patagonia Purpose Trust. On the other hand, 100% of the non-voting shares will go to the Holdfast Collective, where the unreinvested profits will be redirected to environmental protection efforts such as the climate crisis and the defense of natural lands.

Instead of going public in Patagonia or even selling the company and reverting the funds to the fund, Chouinard defended the decision to donate the shares so that the brand continues to support itself on the pillars on which it was created.

“Hope [este modelo de negócio] influence a new form of capitalism that doesn’t end with a few rich and many poor,” the company’s founder told the New York Times.

Who is Yvon Chouinard?

Some billionaire startup owners grew up programming computers. Others made their fortunes in the financial market before starting to launch other projects. Chouinard spent much of his youth hanging from ropes on the granite walls of Yosemite National Park, California, a rock climber’s paradise.

From a French-Canadian family, Chouinard was born in Maine in 1938. As a child he moved to the American Southwest, where he would partner with mountaineers such as the legendary Royal Robbins.

It was at this time that he conquered the summit of Cerro Fitzroy, a vertical monolith constantly tortured by bad weather in Argentine Patagonia. That icy landscape, as wild as it is sweeping, certainly left its mark, literally.

The first step in the corporate world was in a mountaineering equipment company that would give rise to the Black Diamond (Nasdaq: CLAR), one of the most respected in the industry. A new business, initially selling and manufacturing clothes, would become the Patagonia.

THE Patagonia

One of the leading companies in its segment – ​​which also includes brands such as The North Face, Columbia and Arc’teryx – Patagonia has always distinguished itself in its attempt to pursue sustainable manufacturing processes, raw materials, suppliers and marketing concepts.

Unlike fast-fashion, instant and disposable fashion, the company advocates the use of articles that will last many years. Concepts such as zero carbon, circular economy and organic and certified raw materials have become central rules sought after within Patagonia, with varying degrees of success.

The issue has gotten so deep that the company announced a few months ago that it would no longer supply its famous fleece vests with custom logos to fintechs and Wall Street brokerages. The reason given was that customization would reduce the useful life of the garments.

Chouinard’s obsession with sustainability even reached into food. Concerned about the intensive use of pesticides and the unsustainable use of water and soil, the executive created a division that sells organic products such as bison meat, salmon, soups, beers and wines. In 2002, the company started donating 1% of its sales to environmental causes through the 1% for the Planet initiative.

Twenty years later, he donated 100% of his shares for this purpose.

