Without compensation for cutting ICMS, State predicts investment drop in 2023

The challenge is not to enter the list of 23 states with dwindling revenue after a limit imposed by the Federal Government

Gasoline refueling at a gas station in the Capital (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

Despite the fact that the south of Mato Grosso celebrates reductions in fuel prices, forecasts indicate a disastrous impact on the state’s finances in 2023, since the federal government’s compensation to the complementary law 194/2022 of June 23, which limited in 17% the rate of collection of ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) on fuel, electricity, communications and transport.

The reduction in revenue, which has already been waning, should force the State to review its policies and slow down investments, according to the head of Sefaz (State Secretary of Finance of Mato Grosso do Sul), Lauri Kener.

The collection only had a real increase of 2.4% in the comparison between January and August of this year and the previous year, due to the collection related to natural gas. In May, the sale price of CNG (Vehicle Natural Gas) increased by 19%. As a result, MS ranked third among the states that registered some growth in the comparison between August this year and August last year, losing to Maranhão and Rondônia. The increase was 8.3%.

The Federal Government did not accept an agreement to compensate for losses in tax collection by the States and the AGU (Advocacy-General of the Union) made a counter-proposal to carry out a survey of the impacts, over the next few months until the end of the 1st quarter of 2023.

If reimbursement comes only next year, it will be too late, in the opinion of the secretary, who does not risk detailing the impacts, since any measure of state management has to be based on many calculations and a meticulous study.

“So far, MS has had growth in revenue, positioning itself among the 12 with positive variation in the comparison between January and August 2021 and January and August 2022. The real growth was 2.4%, but the trend is down until the end of the year and the government wants to discuss the compensation only next year”, comments Kener.

Head of Sefaz (State Department of Finance of Mato Grosso do Sul), Lauri Kener. (Photo: Publicity/MS Government)

The secretary explains that a reassessment of public policies will have to be carried out and there is no way to predict the impact yet, but the State will face a great challenge. “Investments would be the first to suffer from this. A study will have to be carried out for adaptations and this will have a negative impact on the entire economy of the State”, explains the secretary.

ICMS collection has already dropped in 23 states. Mato Grosso do Sul is only among the 4 with a positive balance in the comparison between August this year and August 2021 due to the volume of economic activity, which is strong, especially because of agribusiness, but that does not mean that the State will be able to sustain positive numbers until the end of the year, in the perspective of the secretary.

Between January and August of this year, the State collected R$ 11.9 billion with ICMS. In the same period of 2021, the collection was R$ 10.6 billion, according to data from Confaz (National Council for Finance Policy).