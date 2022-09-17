Woman dies 25 days after being hospitalized with shoulder pain

A 76-year-old woman was admitted to a hospital in New Jersey, in the United States, with shoulder pain and died weeks after receiving the diagnosis.

The pain that seemed to be muscular, was actually a sign of a more serious illness. A CT scan of a biopsy revealed she had adenocarcinoma, a deadly form of lung cancer, despite not having any typical symptoms such as a persistent cough or shortness of breath.

The doctors who attended to her said that the woman was a former smoker and that she maintained the habit of smoking a pack of cigarettes a day.

They also said the adenocarcinoma was very advanced and had already spread from the lung to the spine, ribs and adrenal gland.

Although the survival rate of this type of cancer is low, the sooner it is discovered, the greater the chances of cure.

According to the NGO Oncoguia, adenocarcinoma is characterized by a malignant tumor that can develop in various organs of the body, such as the lungs, intestines, pancreas, liver, cervix, among others.

In the lung, adenocarcinoma starts in the cells that line the alveoli and produce substances such as mucus. This type of lung cancer occurs mainly in smokers and ex-smokers, but it is also the most common type in non-smokers.

It tends to grow more slowly than other types of lung cancer and is more likely to be diagnosed before it spreads.

Among the most common symptoms are: cough, sputum with traces of blood, chest pain, shortness of breath, weight loss and wheezing.