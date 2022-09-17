Woman is criticized on the web for creating ‘pharmacy kit’ for sick boyfriend and says: ‘It’s my love language’ | Pernambuco

The teacher Dalila Ferreira Rocha 24 years old, was criticized on the internet for having created a “pharmacy kit” for her boyfriend Alan Mendes Oliveira , 27 years old, who was ill. The criticism appeared after the boy shared a photo on the networks showing the gesture of affection.

“That’s my love language. I show that I like the person doing something for them, buying gifts, that’s my way. I always do this with friends and with him too. Whenever I see something on the street that looks like him, I buy it. I like it, it makes me feel good”, said Dalila in an interview with g1.

She labeled all the medicines in a box pointing out which one should be taken according to each symptom. Some Twitter users criticized the alleged “overprotection”: “Congratulations on the second mother,” said one of the critics.

Delilah, in turn, stated that she did not expect the repercussions and said that she would take the action for anyone.

“I didn’t know it was going to have such an impact. Even because I’ve done other similar things, he had posted other times and didn’t have this repercussion. People said a lot that I looked like his mother, but I don’t think it has anything to do with it. I would do it for anyone,” Delilah said.

The couple has been dating for almost two years and dating in different cities. Delilah also stated that she did not find the care exaggerated and did it out of love.