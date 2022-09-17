Workers can put BRL 10,000 in their pocket through THIS correction; understand

Now, thousands of workers can request monetary correction of amounts that have been deposited in the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) over the years. According to the LOIT FGTS tool, revisions can reach values ​​of R$ 10 thousand.

Want to know how to request the review and if you are entitled? So keep following us below to check out all the important information we’ve separated especially for you!

Monetary correction of the FGTS

Although most amounts can reach R$ 10 thousand, there is the possibility that some people receive much more than that. In this case, it will depend on two factors: the amounts deposited, based on the worker’s salary, and how long they remained in the fund. Monthly, the FGTS deposit amount corresponds to 8% of each worker’s salary.

Furthermore, the proposed revision deals with a thesis that is still awaiting decision by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), the so-called Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI 5,090). To find out what amount they will be entitled to, the worker can use the LOIT FGTS calculation tool, which performs a free simulation on the website: https://bityli.com/owmYqYS.

To access the calculator, interested parties must first pass the FGTS extracts that are available in the application (Android: https://bityli.com/qzXXd or iOS: https://bityli.com/RPkqb) and will serve as a basis for calculation. In the case of those who will receive an amount greater than 60 minimum wages (equivalent to R$ 72,7210.00), to request the review request, the interested party can file a lawsuit in the Federal Special Courts.

How do I know if I’m entitled?

In short, those who worked with a formal contract from 1999 to the present are entitled to review. Even those who have already withdrawn the total amounts of the FGTS due to retirement or pensions may have some amount to receive, because of the correction.

In this case, the review removes the Referential Rate (TR), used to correct the Guarantee Fund, and starts using another index that offers more advantages to the worker. Currently, the TR remains below inflation, which ends up generating several financial losses for workers.

In this sense, the objective is to replace it with another index that also measures inflation, but that presents real benefits to workers. In this case, it can be both the National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) and the National Consumer Price Index (INPC).

