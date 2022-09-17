Workers forgot to withdraw R$ 8 billion from the FGTS: can I still?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

There are R$ 8 billion reserved for the Extraordinary Saque of the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) for redemption. The payment calendar, which ran from April 20 to June 15, has now ended. However, requests for up to BRL 1,000 per worker who have not yet withdrawn the amount will be available until December 15th.

In this way, according to Caixa Econômica Federal, the amount was automatically credited on behalf of each worker who requested the Extraordinary Loot in the digital savings of the Caixa Tem app.

Deadlines for withdrawing the FGTS amount

Those who do not move the resource within 90 days after the deposit will be able to see the money return to the FGTS account, in a corrected way, according to Law 14.075/2020. Thus, for those who missed the deadline and had the money returned to their account, but wish to use it, Caixa still offers another opportunity.

“Workers who have the funds automatically returned to the FGTS account, due to the non-movement of the amounts, and who still want the Extraordinary Loot credit, have until 12/15/2022 to make the request through the FGTS App. After the request, the credit will be made to the CAIXA Tem digital account within 15 days”the bank said in a note.

So far, the fund has released more than R$30 billion to around 43.7 million Brazilians entitled to the benefit. In addition, it is worth noting that the return of the Extraordinary Saque to those who did not use this resource started to be carried out on August 6th.

Despite this, the beneficiary who has already used part of the money is not included in this situation. This is because in this case the amount will not return to the FGTS account and will be available for use in Caixa Tem.

Who is entitled to the Extraordinary Withdrawal?

The FGTS Extraordinary Withdrawal is available to workers who have some balance in their guarantee fund accounts. Therefore, the maximum amount to withdraw from the account is R$ 1,000 and the deposit is automatic, in the account of the Caixa Tem application.

