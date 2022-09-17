Xbox Game Pass: 15 games will leave the catalog on September 30, 2022

Waiting to discover the news coming to Xbox Game Pass in the second half of the month, Microsoft announced through the service’s official application that 15 games will leave the catalog in September 30, 2022.

These are the titles that will no longer be available to Game Pass subscribers later this month:

Slime Rancher

Lemnis Gate

Going Under

DiRT 4

Dirt Rally

Subnautica: Below Zero

dandy ace

UNSIGHTED

AI: The Somnium Files

Astria Ascending

The Procession to Calvary

visage

In keeping with tradition, all of the aforementioned games will be available for purchase with a 20% discount over the base price in the days prior to the Game Pass withdrawal, which we recall again is set for September 30, 2022. An option that may be attractive to those who would like to continue playing with them even after they have left the service catalog. Be sure to try The Procession to Calvary which is very funny and has an original style.

Last Thursday, Xbox Game Pass received Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Ni No Kuni: Threat of the White Witch, Escape: Melodies of Steel, Remastered, and Dangaronpa V3 all in one go. Pending Microsoft’s official announcement, slated for Tuesday, we already know that Deathloop will arrive on September 20, followed by Slime Rancher 2 on September 22, Valheim on September 29, and Grounded on September 27.