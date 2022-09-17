Xbox leader Phil Spencer after Activision acquisition: “We won’t stop there”

Crying is free and open to all audiences! While the acquisition of Activision Blizzard continues to fuel controversy with statements from Sony and Microsoft, the subject of studio acquisitions by the American giant was again discussed at the Tokyo Game Show. Unsurprisingly, the Microsoft does not intend to stop there.

Xbox does not intend to stop along the way

This week, we reported on the progress of investigations by the British authorities into the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. A new phase opens on the other side of the Channel and could last until March 2023 at the latest, but we believe the result will be out before then.

It was during an interview with CNBC that Phil Spencer was asked about hypothetical future acquisitions. Does the ongoing deal with Activision put future acquisitions on hold? How does Microsoft see the future? Does competition with Sony up the ante? The Xbox boss responded bluntly, continuing a strategy already outlined several times in our columns over the past few years.

You mentioned that it is an ultra-competitive market and I don’t think we’re going to hit the pause button on anything. THE tencent is the largest gaming company in the world today and continues to invest heavily in content and studios. THE Sony has a larger share of the business today than we do, and they continue to invest too. When you look at the investments we make, it’s a very, very competitive market. We aim to be an important player in this field. We want to provide high quality content for players and we will remain active, whether it’s investing in our in-house teams that are already creating great games that people love or in new partners. One of the things I love about coming here to Tokyo are the developers I know, the new partnerships we are havinglike that of Kojima Productionor chat with existing partners […] and it’s about working on mergers and acquisitions, we are active in that too. Therefore, the work we have never ends. It’s a competitive market and I want to make sure Xbox is at the forefront of that competition.

There’s nothing surprising in Phil Spencer’s words today, but it does show that the brand is more determined than ever to climb the ladder and capture a slice of the gaming pie that represents a multi-billion dollar every year multiplayer market. Regardless of whether the partnership with Activision Blizzard is validated or not, Microsoft will continue to invest heavily in video games due to the market potential.