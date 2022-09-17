Xi, Putin meeting highlights Chinese unease with Ukraine war

The last few days have been hectic in Asia. For the first time since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Chinese President Xi Jinping has left China for an international trip. He chose to carry out a regional tour, focusing on interests linked, mainly, to the reconstruction of the Silk Road, one of the most important and audacious projects of his government.

Furthermore, taking advantage of the official meeting of heads of state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a Eurasian institution that brings together China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, Xi met yesterday (15) with Russian President Vladimir Putin. It was the first meeting between the two since the beginning of the war in Ukraine in February of that year.

In reporting on their conversation, Putin endeavored to reinforce their mutual affinities. He said he had praised what he considered “China’s balanced stance on the conflict in Ukraine”, referred to the Chinese president as a “comrade” and “old friend”, in addition to emphasizing Russia’s commitment to the “China single” (a direct message to Taiwan) and of having used the occasion to once again criticize the performance of the United States in the international arena.

What draws the most attention, however, as has become customary in recent times, is between the lines of this meeting. The report made by the Chinese side is much more succinct and objective than the Russian demonstration.

The official document released by the Beijing government carefully chose the words used. He limited himself to talking about “strong mutual support on issues relating to their respective core interests”, the importance of “safeguarding the security of the region” and “preserving the common interests of developing and emerging countries”. He mentioned, among other strategic organizations, the BRICS, and mentioned cooperation in trade, agriculture and connectivity. Not a direct word about Ukraine.

At the same time, President Putin himself made public that Xi had raised, during the meeting, “questions and concerns” about Ukraine, which, according to him, he understood as something legitimate. Although he has tried to downplay the significance of this, the signage is nonetheless a sign of a Chinese unease with the development of the war.

Putin is interested in strengthening the alliance with China to add validity and weight to his own decisions, especially at this delicate moment in the conflict, when Ukrainian forces have retaken part of the lost territory. The Sino-Russian alliance is fundamental to Putin’s “anti-Western” discourse and also to keeping, especially the United States and European powers, on permanent alert.

For the Chinese, in turn, it is convenient to reinforce the narrative of the relative decline of the existing order and the need to seek new pacts and rules for the game of international politics. It is also a way of responding to the hardening of US actions towards the Chinese in recent years and an opportunity to defend its domestic political model, with a view to the longevity of the Communist Party and the principle of non-interference in its internal affairs. .

Despite all this, however, it is clear that we are facing a partnership that involves important asymmetries, great sensitivities and a pact that is sustained, above all, by the convenience of the Chinese and by a utilitarian vision of what the Russians can represent for Beijing. at this moment.

Putin tries to forge a marriage with China. Xi appears to be betting, for now, much more on a no-holds-barred flirtation with Russia.