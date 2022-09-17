XP releases INTERNATIONAL account for new group of investors

Mogi das Cruzes, SP —

THE XP increased the customer base eligible to have the international investment account of the brokerage, from 400 thousand to 1 million. Previously, the service was available to investors with net worth above of BRL 300 thousand. Now the value has been decreased to BRL 10 thousand.

In May of this year, XP launched the international investment account, but for a smaller group of clients. With the expansion of the base, the broker expects further democratize people’s access to assets listed on the stock exchanges US and other markets.

Through this increased investment access, XP hopes to diversify its portfolio — and increase portfolio resilience.

The head of the digital platform of XP Internacional, the North American broker of the XP Group, informs that the institution started the operation of the international investment account in stages, in order to deliver the best possible experience to its clients.

XP hopes to reach at least 200,000 investor customers

In view of the increase in the eligible customer base, the company expects to reach at least 200,000 customers by investing directly abroad with the international account in the next 12 months.

In the same period, the broker expects to have at least $1 billion in custody.

Since the launch of the international account, the number of XP clients and custody has, on average, doubled every 15 days. The company highlights that this allowed for a relevant optimization of the business.

all in all, more than 600 unique assets have already been traded on the platform. Approximately 15% of the volume was concentrated in five large technology companies: Facebook/Meta, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google.

Among the major sectors with assets traded in the system are finance, retail and technology. For the most part, the profile of investors is composed of those looking for diversification. These people aim to protect the portfolio and reduce the Brazil risk.

XP’s international investment account

Through XP Internacional, the North American broker of the XP Group, the international investment account was launched. With this launch, the company’s entry into the offshore retail market was marked.

This service, which is integrated into the application XPallows people to have easy access to foreign investments and instant exchange with competitive quotes generated in real time.

The platform still offers analysis, advice, service and international financial education.

