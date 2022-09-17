XP releases INTERNATIONAL account for new group of investors

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on XP releases INTERNATIONAL account for new group of investors 1 Views

Mogi das Cruzes, SP —

THE XP increased the customer base eligible to have the international investment account of the brokerage, from 400 thousand to 1 million. Previously, the service was available to investors with net worth above of BRL 300 thousand. Now the value has been decreased to BRL 10 thousand.

XP releases INTERNATIONAL account for new group of investors
XP releases INTERNATIONAL account for new group of investors
(Image: Montage/FDR)

In May of this year, XP launched the international investment account, but for a smaller group of clients. With the expansion of the base, the broker expects further democratize people’s access to assets listed on the stock exchanges US and other markets.

Through this increased investment access, XP hopes to diversify its portfolio — and increase portfolio resilience.

The head of the digital platform of XP Internacional, the North American broker of the XP Group, informs that the institution started the operation of the international investment account in stages, in order to deliver the best possible experience to its clients.

XP hopes to reach at least 200,000 investor customers

In view of the increase in the eligible customer base, the company expects to reach at least 200,000 customers by investing directly abroad with the international account in the next 12 months.

In the same period, the broker expects to have at least $1 billion in custody.

Since the launch of the international account, the number of XP clients and custody has, on average, doubled every 15 days. The company highlights that this allowed for a relevant optimization of the business.

all in all, more than 600 unique assets have already been traded on the platform. Approximately 15% of the volume was concentrated in five large technology companies: Facebook/Meta, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google.

Among the major sectors with assets traded in the system are finance, retail and technology. For the most part, the profile of investors is composed of those looking for diversification. These people aim to protect the portfolio and reduce the Brazil risk.

XP’s international investment account

Through XP Internacional, the North American broker of the XP Group, the international investment account was launched. With this launch, the company’s entry into the offshore retail market was marked.

This service, which is integrated into the application XPallows people to have easy access to foreign investments and instant exchange with competitive quotes generated in real time.

The platform still offers analysis, advice, service and international financial education.

Click here and press the button Follow” for you to be the first to receive the latest information on this subject on your mobile!

Check out FDR’s investment calculator:

Silvio Souza

Silvio Suehiro Souza has a degree in Social Communication – Journalism from the University of Mogi das Cruzes (UMC). Since 2019 he has been writing the FDR portal, where he has accumulated experience and vast knowledge in the area related to economics, finance and investments. In addition, Silvio produces analyzes on financial products and services, always striving for impartiality and reliable information.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Without compensation for cutting ICMS, State predicts investment drop in 2023

The challenge is not to enter the list of 23 states with dwindling revenue after …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved