[ALERTA GATILHO] The cruelest phase of tenorio (Murilo Benício) will be seen in the next chapters of “Pantanal”. In the previous chapters of the novel, the grileiro brought Solano (Rafa Sieg) to put an end to the family of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira), in addition to killing Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) and Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira).

In scenes scheduled to air in the coming weeks, tenorio will surprise your ex-wife and the pawn. Thirsty for revenge, the land grabber will kidnap the couple and take them to the Juma (Alanis Guillen). On the spot, still very upset, he will threaten Maria Bruaca.

“If you lay a finger on her, I swear I’ll kill you!”will defend Alcides. The pawn’s attitude will leave tenorio even more angry. With that, then, the crook will decide to put into practice the plan to castrate the pawn. However, Maria will declare her love for the native of Paraná, in front of her ex-husband.

However, a short time later, the land grabber will change his plan and decide to sexually abuse the former foreman. After raping him, tenorio will play Alcides at the feet of Maria and will make fun of the woman. “You can collect what’s left of your man, Bruaca. If that can even be called a man.”he will say.

According to Rede Globo, “the viewer will not watch the moment, they will only see Maria desperate, while she hears, tied up, the cries of pain of the beloved, for hours of torture”.