Young Iranian woman dies after being arrested by the country’s moral police







Masha was 22 years old; she was killed after being arrested by Iran’s moral police Photo: Playback/Twitter

One young iranian fell into a coma and died after being detained by iran morals policewhich monitors the use of hijab and chador on the streets of the Islamic Republic, which led to protests by Iranians in the streets and on social media this Friday.

Authorities have launched investigations into the death of Mahsa Amini following a demand by President Ebrahim Raisi, state media reported on Friday, with police saying the 22-year-old fell ill while waiting with other women detained at a morality station.

“Based on detailed investigations, since her transfer to the vehicle and also at the location (station), there has been no physical encounter with her,” a police statement said, rejecting claims on social media that Amini was likely beaten.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage carried by the state broadcaster appears to show a woman identified as Amini falling after getting up from her seat to speak with an official at a police station. THE Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the video.

The police said earlier that amini suffered a heart attack after being taken to the police station to be “convinced and polite”, according to the state broadcaster, rejecting claims that she was beaten. Her relatives denied that she had a heart condition.

🚨 It is with sadness to confirm that Mahsa is now dead There is a violent clash between freedom fighters and Islamic regime’s attack dogs outside Kasra hospital following Mahsa’s death Persians continue their uprising against Iran’s dictatorship despite lack of media attention https://t.co/5g8i23ioWc — Mahyar Tousi (@MahyarTousi) September 16, 2022

