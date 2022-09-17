Zé Rafael highlights the importance of a classic for Palmeiras: “Another final” | palm trees

Palmeiras enters the field this Sunday, at 18:30 (Brasília time), against Santos, at Allianz Parque, defending the leadership of the Brazilian Championship. The game is valid for the 27th round.

One of the most experienced players in the current squad, midfielder Zé Rafael analyzed the week full of training for Verdão and the importance of a victory in the classic.

– Our team will really, once again, face it as another final. Each game getting ready to win and give our best. I’m sure that Sunday we will have a great match, as we have been preparing a lot, improving some things that we couldn’t do due to lack of time and now we are reaching an important final stretch, maintaining and raising our level even more – said Zé Rafael .

With no absences for the match – except for Jailson and Raphael Veiga who are out for the rest of the season -, Palmeiras should repeat the formation that beat Juventude in the last round of the Brasileirão.

The likely starting lineup should have: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Bruno Tabata; Gustavo Scarpa, Dudu and Rony.

Palmeiras will defend an unbeaten run of almost three years in games against Santos. The last setback in the classic came in October 2019, when Jorge Sampaoli’s team made it 2-0 in Verdão led by Mano Menezes. Since then, there have been seven alviverde triumphs and two draws.

Danilo and Zé Rafal during Palmeiras training at the Football Academy

The current series is Palmeiras’ biggest unbeaten run against Santos since 1993, when it also went nine matches without losing.

This year, the rivals met on two occasions, and Verdão won both by 1 to 0, for the first phase of Paulistão and the Brazilian Championship.

