Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Teaser Shows Hyrule Map Changes

Yesterday (13), during the most recent Nintendo Direct, Big N finally revealed the title and release date of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The long-awaited sequel Breath of the Wild also got a short and very mysterious teaser, but that was more than enough for some fans to start finding some interesting changes in scenery.

The next game in the series, which arrives in May next year exclusively for the Nintendo Switch, will be a direct continuation of BotW. This means that we will see the same incarnations of Link and Zelda and, from what we have seen so far in teasers and trailers, we will also visit the same version of Hyrule… with some differences. In addition to the obvious floating islands, fans have already found Death Mountain and Hyrule Castle changesthe Zelda family castle.

In the latest teaser, you can see something familiar rising from the peak of the iconic “Mountain of Death” — and it’s not lava. Apparently, Death Mountain will spew Malice, the cursed substance linked to Calamity Ganon seen in the previous game. Another change that caught our attention was in relation to the Hyrule Castle, which appears quickly floating also over what appears to be a concentrated amount of Malice.

In previous trailers it was already explicit that at some point the castle will be raised by the poisonous substance. Now, we were finally able to get a look at how the building will be seen during gameplay.

One of the speculations that has been circulating in the community is that, in this new adventure, Link and Zelda find Ganondorf’s body underneath Hyrule Castle and end up awakening the villain by accident. This would be the trigger for all the chaos seen in all the videos of Tears of the Kingdom yet, releasing Malice across the kingdom and somehow causing some parts of the ground to be lifted towards the sky.

Of course we will only know what is really happening When The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom coming to Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.