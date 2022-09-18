22 great deals on airline tickets, packages and hotels for you to take advantage of today!

Enjoy Sunday with some promotions that we separate for you to prepare your next trip! It has good prices on air tickets to the United States, Argentina, South Africa, Chile, Italy, Portugal and much more. In Brazil there are flights to Fernando de Noronha, Bahia and a special selection for you to fly during your January holidays. We can’t forget about the travel packages to Bonito, Natal, Maragogi, Floripa and even promotional rates at several hotels. Check it out and enjoy!

Airline tickets

FLORIDA – down! Flights to Fort Lauderdale or Miami from R$2,598 from Brasília, São Paulo and more cities – See here

UNITED STATES – Tickets to Las Vegas, Los Angeles or San Francisco from R$3,269 from Rio, São Paulo and more cities – See here

UNITED STATES 2X1 – Flights to two North American cities from R$2,899 from São Paulo and Rio – See here

ARGENTINA – Airfares to Bariloche or Ushuaia from R$ 1,792 – See here

BUENOS AIRES – Airfares from R$ 1,358 – See here

CHILE – Direct flights from Latam to Chile from R$1,140 to travel this year – See here

SOUTH AFRICA – Tickets to Cape Town and Johannesburg from R$ 3,373 – See here

PORTUGAL – Promotional tickets Lisbon or Porto from R$ 3,215 – See here

ITALY – Tickets to Milan, Rome or Venice from R$3,179 with dates in spring – See here

UK – Gone England! Promotional airfare to London from R$3,064 – See here

FERNANDO DE NORONHA – Tickets for R$ 527 from the Northeast or R$ 1,172 from São Paulo and more cities – See here

JANUARY VACATION – National airline tickets from R$ 207 – See here

BAHIA – Cheap tickets to Porto Seguro, Salvador or Ilhéus from R$387 from São Paulo and other cities – See here

Travel packages, coupons and hotels

LARGE NORTHERN RIVER – Packages for Natal with flights plus accommodation from 4 to 7 nights from R$ 874 per person – See here

PRETTY – Packages with flights to Bonito airport plus accommodation from R$ 834 per person – See here

MARAGOGI – Packages from R$ 603 per person leaving from the Northeast and for R$ 1,162 from Rio and more cities – See here

PUNTA CANA ALL INCLUSIVE – Flights plus accommodation by the sea from R$5,381 per person, in 6 interest-free installments – See here

FLORIP – All Inclusive Packages for Costão do Santinho Resort from R$3,307 per person, in 6 interest-free installments – See here

HILTON HOTELS – Promotional rates in São Paulo with rates from R$ 527 and courtesy for children – See here

OLYMPIA – Promotional rates from R$ 370 with breakfast and courtesy for children – See here

INTERIOR OF SP – Rates from R$ 1,310 at Bourbon Atibaia with full board and courtesy for children – See here

POÇOS DE CALDAS – Full board or All Inclusive rates from R$ 721 with courtesy for children – See here

CHEAPER DOLLAR – Opportunity! Get up to $20 Bonus When Opening Free International Digital Account – See Here