4 common misconceptions about physics

Often the physical suffers from being condensed or summarized to be explained more simply. Although this makes it easier to understand, in some cases it can lead people to misinterpret certain concepts. Below we list four misinterpretations that often happen when talking about physics.

1. Zero gravity on the International Space Station

(Source: Gettyimages)

Anyone who has seen images of astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS), must have noticed that they tend to float from one corner to the other. And many people believe that this is due to the absence of gravity there. However, what happens is something quite different.

The ISS is in orbit around the Earth. This means that it maintains itself with a constant speed in space. This speed is a balance point: if it decreases a little, it will be drawn back to the planet; if it accelerates, it can escape the force of gravity and wander through space. This causes the astronauts to be in this orbital condition with the station. That is, they are free-falling in space, which creates the false sense of zero gravity.

2. Isaac Newton and his apple

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The story that explains how physicist Isaac Newton described gravity is widely known. He was resting under the shade of an apple tree, when an apple would have fallen on his head. He would then have started to wonder what made the fruit fall and why all objects fall towards Earth.

While the questioning actually took place, the story was a little different. Newton was actually resting in an apple tree when he began to notice fruit falling from other trees. That’s how he wondered why the apple always fell perpendicular to the ground, and didn’t float sideways or upwards. Furthermore, although history usually associates the event with an immediate conclusion, it took two decades for Newton to publish the book. The Mathematical Principles of Natural Philosophy. It is in it that the physicist describes his three laws of motion.

3. The perfect orbit of electrons

(Source: Gettyimages)

The image of electrons circling an atom is well known, even by people who do not understand much about physics or chemistry. It shows electrons traveling around the nucleus of an atom in a similar way to a planet traveling around the sun. But, again, the reality is quite far from that.

In 1913, the Danish physicist Niels Bohr proposed a model in which positively charged protons and uncharged neutrons are held together in the nucleus of the atom. In addition, there are negatively charged electrons circling the nucleus in concentric orbits. The problem is that quantum physics ended up showing that electrons don’t exist that way.

Instead of moving in perfect circles, they hang around the nucleus as waves, called orbitals. These waves vibrate at different frequencies and have no defined trajectories.

4. Einstein and the atomic bomb

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

It is not uncommon to see the construction of the atomic bomb linked to the German physicist Albert Einstein. This is because his study demonstrating the equivalence of mass and energy — summarized in the equation E = mc² — was used to develop atomic weapons. In 1939, German chemists Otto Hahn and Fritz Strassman and Austrian physicist Lise Meitner announced that they had achieved nuclear fission.

Einstein was warned that German forces could use uranium found in Belgian colonies in Africa to build atomic weapons. He signed a letter sent to the Belgian queen asking that the material not be delivered to the Germans but to the United States. The letter was also delivered to President Franklin Roosevelt and Einstein’s signature undoubtedly helped to convey the importance of the matter. The president eventually approved the research and funding to launch what was essentially the predecessor to the Manhattan Project, though Einstein never participated in it.