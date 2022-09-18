5 redemption suggestions at Smiles

Planning your next trip and don’t know where to go? 🤔 In this article we indicate 5 redemption options using your miles smiles on national and international routes.

suggestions rescue

Use the arrows (⬇⬆) to organize the values ​​in miles from lowest to highest (or vice versa). The arrows can also be used to reset the results by alphabetical order of destinations or proximity of dates.

Take the dates described above for reference only;

The values ​​are valid for Diamond customers or Smiles Club members;

cost per leg (one way).

Examples of emissions

Rio de Janeiro vs Porto Alegre (Economic)

New York vs San Francisco (Economy)

Paris vs Dubai (Executive)

travel easy

Smiles offers a solution for program members to plan their next trip even with the uncertainties of the moment we are living. As travel easy It is possible to issue a ticket without having the balance of miles in the account up to 330 days in advance. You must decide whether or not to travel within 60 days of departure.

Viaje Fácil also eliminates the risk of running out of availability of a ticket you found between transferring the points and receiving the bonus in your account.

Learn how Viaje Fácil works in this post.

Don’t have a Smiles Club?

If you are interested in being part of the Smiles Club, in partnership with the program, we got a special condition: additional bonus miles in your subscription! Check available plans:

Tip! By contracting Clube 1,000 for R$ 42/month, you will receive 1,000 miles of the first monthly fee + 7,000 bonus miles on the spot. Considering a minimum stay of 6 months, over this period you will accumulate a total of 13,000 miles for R$ 252. The cost per thousand miles [CPM] in this case it will be R$ 19.38.

Find out how the Smiles Club works.

discount travel insurance

Take advantage of our exclusive travel insurance discount coupons from cyclic.

Coupon: PP25 | 25% off the final price

destination: world

Click here to buy your Travel Insurance at a discount.

discount hotels

Take advantage of our exclusive discount coupons when booking on Hotels.com.

Coupon: HOTEISPLATAM | 8% off

Booking period: until 12/31/2022

Hosting period: until 03/31/2023

Coupon: AFF5HRLATAM | 5% off + Rewards badge accrual

Booking period: until 12/31/2022

Hosting period: until 03/31/2023

Click here to book your hotel at a discount.

It is worth mentioning that Smiles adopts dynamic pricing – which may vary more or less – for flights operated by GOL and all its partners.

Do you intend to take advantage of any offers? If you have any other redemption suggestions on Smiles, share them with us in the comments!