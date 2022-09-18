5 redemption suggestions at Smiles

Planning your next trip and don’t know where to go? 🤔 In this article we indicate 5 redemption options using your miles smiles on national and international routes.
- Use the arrows (⬇⬆) to organize the values in miles from lowest to highest (or vice versa). The arrows can also be used to reset the results by alphabetical order of destinations or proximity of dates.
- Take the dates described above for reference only;
- The values are valid for Diamond customers or Smiles Club members;
- cost per leg (one way).
- Rio de Janeiro vs Porto Alegre (Economic)
- New York vs San Francisco (Economy)
- Paris vs Dubai (Executive)
Smiles offers a solution for program members to plan their next trip even with the uncertainties of the moment we are living. As travel easy It is possible to issue a ticket without having the balance of miles in the account up to 330 days in advance. You must decide whether or not to travel within 60 days of departure.
Viaje Fácil also eliminates the risk of running out of availability of a ticket you found between transferring the points and receiving the bonus in your account.
Learn how Viaje Fácil works in this post.
Don’t have a Smiles Club?
If you are interested in being part of the Smiles Club, in partnership with the program, we got a special condition: additional bonus miles in your subscription! Check available plans:
Tip! By contracting Clube 1,000 for R$ 42/month, you will receive 1,000 miles of the first monthly fee + 7,000 bonus miles on the spot. Considering a minimum stay of 6 months, over this period you will accumulate a total of 13,000 miles for R$ 252. The cost per thousand miles [CPM] in this case it will be R$ 19.38.
Find out how the Smiles Club works.
It is worth mentioning that Smiles adopts dynamic pricing – which may vary more or less – for flights operated by GOL and all its partners.
Do you intend to take advantage of any offers? If you have any other redemption suggestions on Smiles, share them with us in the comments!
