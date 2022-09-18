5 Signs That You Have Too Much Liver Fat see which

The accumulation of visceral fat can generate a number of health problems. When this occurs in a vital organ such as the liver, the situation gets even worse. Therefore, we have separated some useful tips and information on the topic.

First, it is worth understanding the main symptoms that indicate the presence of fat in the liver:

Right upper quadrant pain or fullness over the liver loss of appetite; Nausea; Yellow color in eyes or skin (more advanced stages); Belly swelling (more advanced stages).

Check out which habits are harmful to your liver:

Eating undercooked eggplant;

Excessive fat (oil, butter and margarine);

Take paracetamol for a hangover;

Sedentary lifestyle;

Remedies to lose weight.

What can be done to improve the liver fat picture?

The good news is that through food it is also possible to ensure greater protection and also the reduction of fat in the liver. One of the most frequent problems is the accumulation of visceral fat in this region. For this, it is important to have a balanced diet in order not to overload this organ.

Some suggested dietary changes are:

Swap canola oil for olive oil or avocado ;

Swap white rice for cauliflower rice or brown rice with grains;

Replace the potato with sweet potato;

Regular ice cream, rich in saturated fat, should be replaced by frozen yogurt;

Eat low carb fruits (usually red) instead of the most caloric.

Finally, have a diet rich in foods that help eliminate fat and sugars from the body.

Effective tips to decrease liver fat:

1 – Eat more fiber and protein

Instead of carbohydrates, it is best to have meals with a greater number of vegetables, as well as fruits and protein foods, such as meat and eggs. This type of diet helps to reduce the accumulation of fat in the abdominal region of the body. In addition, it favors the elimination of toxins and “bad” substances from the body.

2 – Cut down on alcohol consumption

Another habit that should be employed is to reduce the amount of alcoholic beverages ingested regularly. The exaggeration in this type of substance favors the concentration of adipose tissue in the abdomen (fat in the liver).

3 – Try to relax more

Stress is one of the causes of body swelling, as it releases hormones such as corticosteroids. The chemical reactions caused by stress and anxiety contribute to an unruly, high-carbohydrate diet.

4 – Sleeping well helps reduce liver fat

A good night’s sleep and rest will do miracles for your health, it will even help reduce liver fat.

5 – Drink plenty of water

Consuming adequate amounts of water makes the body eliminate fat and toxins that could accumulate in the body. So, take good care of your daily hydration.

6 – Move

Finally, a common tip when it comes to improving human health, do physical activity regularly.