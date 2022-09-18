5G debuts on Monday in Campo Grande, but use will be restricted to the central area

Everything seems to be right for the arrival of 5G technology in Campo Grande from Monday (19). Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) will release the signal and operators Claro, Vivo and Tim say they are prepared to transmit to customers. However, the Nperf website shows that the concentration of cell phones capable of receiving the technology are in the central region of Campo Grande.

The site has a map with 5G coverage in the world and shows the concentration of users with capable cell phones in each city. The data is based on people who use the Nperf application on their smartphones, which also measures the speed of the internet reaching the devices.

In Campo Grande, there is a concentration of devices on the extension of Avenida Afonso Pena and Rua Bahia. There are also in part of Mato Grosso Avenue and December 25th Streets, Antônio Maria Coelho, Marechal Rondon. In addition to stretches of avenue Eduardo Elias Zahran and Fernando Corrêa da Costa.

Cell phones with 5G technology

To have access to 5G, which is the technology that replaces 4G and promises more speed and efficiency in navigation, several steps are necessary. After the release of the signal by Anatel, operators need to prepare in terms of structure to receive and offer the standalone signal. The user, on the other hand, needs a smartphone compatible with 5G and a chip that also supports the technology.

Anatel provides an information panel where it is possible to consult certified and approved 5G smartphones. The agency recommends that before purchasing a cell phone, the customer checks the homologation code stamped on the chassis (or in the product manual) and consults his operator about the compatibility of the product with the network.

When checking if your phone model is on the list, it is important to check if it has SA operation which means compatible with 5G Standalone. In the list of compatibles is, for example, the Xiaomi 12, Motorola Edge 20, iPhone 13, Nokia G50 and Galaxy S21.

Check out the full list AT THIS LINK.

Operators say they are ready

According to Anatel, operators have until November 28, when the obligation provided for in the public notice expires, to have at least 11 5G stations activated in Campo Grande. Questioned by Mediamax newspaperthe operators did not inform about the stations, the number of antennas or the neighborhoods covered.

TIM states that it is prepared to start commercial operation of the 5G SA network (standalone) in Campo Grande next Monday (19), following the authorization of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), granted on Wednesday afternoon ( 14) at a meeting of the Monitoring Group for the Implementation of Solutions for Interference Problems in the 3,625 to 3,700 MHz band (Gaispi).

Claro says it has the structure ready to activate the 5G+ network in Campo Grande and is awaiting the official release of spectrum use by Anatel and Gaispi. “5G+ is an enabling technology that, in addition to providing more speed for customers in the capital, also enables low latency and high concentration of device traffic.”

The operator also explains that the adoption of 5G+ will not require any contract changes and any customer with a compatible device and in an area covered by the technology can have access to 5G+ without having to change plans or SIM cards.

Vivo said it is ready to activate in the capitals if there is feasibility of releasing radio frequencies.