5G: find out what changes and what the benefits are for people and companies – Technology, Education and Digital Marketing

The fifth generation of mobile internet, 5G, arrived in Teresina. The new technology provides an ultra-fast connection speed that reduces response time between different devices and makes connections more stable.

Another advantage is that 5G makes it possible to connect many objects to the internet at the same time, such as cell phones, cars, traffic lights and clocks.



Technology will revolutionize the way you use the internet

HOW MUCH FASTER?

The average 4G speed in Brazil among the four largest operators is 17.1 Mbps (megabits per second), according to a May 2021 report by consultancy OpenSignal. A connection with excellent performance reaches close to 100 Mbps. 5G, in turn, can reach speeds between 1 and 10 Gbps – a difference of 100 times or more compared to 4G.

The value may vary from region to region, the operator used and even the time when a person accesses the network. WHO CAN ACCESS 5G?

To have access to 5G internet, you must have a cell phone that provides the technology. Newer devices are already enabled. At first, according to telephony operators, it will not be necessary to update the data package to access 5G, it is enough that the cell phone has the function. Currently, there are 67 cell phone models with 5G technology certified and approved by Anatel. WHAT CHANGES IN THE LIVES OF PEOPLE AND COMPANIES?

– Extremely fast Internet access – Up to 100 times faster

– Stability and agile response time

– More efficient autonomous cars – 4G is still not fast enough to avoid accidents in extreme situations.

– Telemedicine (Surgeries performed remotely, for example, will be more reliable when the network offers a minimum response time)

– “Industry 4.0” will benefit from the entire automated production line.

– Smarter cities – (needs specific infrastructure and many more antennas installed

– Possible to download and upload files and play online with more stable connections

– Internet of Things: Connect light bulbs, vacuum cleaners, air conditioning, microwaves, etc.

– More job openings in technology companies

– Education: the most dynamic and interactive classes with augmented reality and other cloud resources

WHAT ABOUT INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGY?

– By operating on smaller and shorter waves, it takes more data quickly

– Decreases latency – delay (video calls, broadcasts)

– Data travels faster on the network. It reduces the time it takes for information to travel through the network by an order of 10 times.

– All connected without “bottleneck” – 5G supports more connected devices