7 Netflix Movies Released in 2022 That Are Worth Every Second

You know that irresistible urge to get in bed or on the couch whenever you can, forget about the world outside and enjoy your free moments with a lot of peace, movies and snacks? If you have been invaded by this desire, know that wanting is power. You can decide to ignore all the messages on Whatsapp that are not really important and give your head a little more lightness. Don’t feel guilty. If you’re in your spare time, not being productive is the best you can do. Enjoy a little time dedicated to your own pleasure and check out these Netflix productions we’ve separated for you. Highlights for “Hidden Agent”, by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo; “The Night of Fire”, by Tatiana Huezo; and “Apollo 10 and a Half: A Space Adventure” by Richard Linklater. Netflix titles are organized by year of release and do not follow any ranking criteria.

The Hidden Agent, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo Disclosure / Netflix The Hidden Agent is CIA agent Courtland Gentry, codenamed Sierra Seis. He was taken out of a federal penitentiary and recruited by Donald Fitzroy. In the past, Gentry was a skilled ‘death dealer’, but now he’s the target. Lloyd Hansen, a former CIA colleague, begins a global pursuit to destroy him. Gentry will need help, and Agent Dani is ready to defend him.

The Night of Fire, Tatiana Huezo Disclosure / Netflix Ana and her two best friends, Paula and Maria, spend their days playing together in and around their village in the mountains, and it involves discovering makeshift hiding places, honing mental survival skills and catching scorpions. Their mothers are always on the lookout for any sign of men from outside the village, as girls constantly disappear from the village. As Ana grows older, her understanding of the dangers surrounding her also becomes clearer.

Apollo 10 and a half: Space Age Adventure, Richard Linklater Photo: Disclosure / Netflix In the days leading up to the Apollo 11 moon landing mission, Stan, a 10-and-a-half-year-old fourth-grade student living in suburban Houston, is recruited by two government agents while playing on the playground. He is asked to be a proto-astronaut. The film is loosely inspired by director Richard Linklater’s childhood and imagination during the summer of 1969, when he lived near NASA, and his memories of man’s first landing on the moon.

Shooting High, Jeremiah Zagar Scott Yamano / Netflix Stanley Beren is a basketball scout who happens to discover Spanish amateur player, Bo Cruz, playing in a park outside Madrid. Seeing in the boy a talent like he hadn’t found in a long time, Stanley sees himself renewed in hopes and decides to take the phenomenon to the United States, without the team’s approval. The two will have to prove, against all odds, that they have what it takes to make it to the NBA.

Parallel Mothers, Pedro Almodovar Disclosure / Sony Pictures After professional photographer Janis meets Arturo, a forensic archaeologist, in an essay for a magazine, they return to work together digging a mass grave in a village. Soon the two embark on a passionate affair, although Arturo is married. Janis gets pregnant. In the delivery room, she meets Ana, a troubled teenager whose pregnancy is equally accidental. Their friendship continues beyond the walls of the hospital and becomes intimate. Everything changes when Janis discovers that her daughters have been switched at the maternity ward.

Munich: On the Edge of War, Christian Schwochow Frederic Batier / Netflix In 1938, during the Munich Conference, European leaders make an attempt to stop Adolf Hitler from invading Czechoslovakia and starting another global conflict. British civil servant Hugh Legat and German diplomat Paul von Hartmann travel to Munich to attend the meeting. Soon they are tasked with a different mission, which aims to reveal to world leaders, including Neville Chamberlain, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, a confidential document that proves Hitler’s plans to expand German territory. The hope is that Chamberlain does not go ahead with the plan to give the Sudetenland to the German head of state.

Ruby Rescue, Katt Shea Ricardo Hubbs / Netflix Daniel O’Neil adopts the puppy Ruby, saving her from being euthanized. He is a hyperactive, dyslexic soldier who dreams of getting into Rhode Island K9, an elite police academy. Ruby, who is also hyperactive and needs training, ends up inspiring him to persist in his goal. The duo face setbacks on their journey, but with the help of family and community members who support and root for their success, they overcome their challenges together.