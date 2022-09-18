ABC moves up to Serie B after winning Paysandu – 09/17/2022 – News

ABC is in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The potiguar team beat Paysandu 1-0, on Saturday night (17), at Frasqueirão stadium. Alvinegro reached 11 points and got access in anticipation.

Adriano Abreu ABC celebrates victory against Paysandu

The ABC coach, Fernando Marchiori climbed a different ABC to face the “Bogeyman”. Not counting the injured winger Felipinho, the one chosen for the left winger was Daniel Vanançan. In midfield, the option was for a more vertical team with Calyson in the transition instead of Garré, who holds the game more and works the ball more.

In the offensive sector, the Alvinegro coach, who could not count on Henan, for contractual reasons (loaned by the team from Pará has a fine of R$ 500 thousand to face the original club), the option was for Lucas Douglas. Wallyson on the left and Fábio Lima on the right completed the home team.

With 30 seconds into the game, ABC has already suffered the first foul, showing that the Pará marking would be tough on Alvinegro. In the charge, in the area, the ball went through everyone. The complaints from Pará over the arbitration also started early.

Alvinegro started pressing. The good moves happened on the right on the ascents of Fábio Lima and Calyson. The visiting team’s defense struggled to cope, but encountered difficulties.

The abecedist team started to vary the rises to the attack, testing the opposing defense on the left side with the rises of Wallyson and Daniel Vanançan. The plays were stopped with fouls and Alvinegro could not take advantage of the aerial ball. The defense won the attack on all balls played in the area until the 20th minute of the ball rolling.

In the 25th minute, the cross from the right came right, but Alvinegro’s attackers broke through in the conclusion and the ball crossed the entire area to the frustration of Frasqueira, who was left with the goal scream “stuck in the throat”.

In the 31st minute, Paysandu finally appeared in the offensive sector and was almost fatal. In the corner kick, the abecedista defense scored silly and Mikael sent it to the goal. Goalkeeper Matheus Nogueira made a sensational save and saved ABC.

At 35 minutes the team from Pará had an unexpected low. The midfielder Wesley felt a muscle bruise and needed to be replaced. Midfielder Igor Carvalho was chosen by coach Márcio Fernandes to go to the game.

The visiting team took advantage of ABC’s slowdown to grow in the game and have more possession of the ball. Playing, the alviazulinos began to threaten the alvinegra defense and pass from one side to the other looking for a gap in the defensive of the potiguar team. However, the defenses overcame the attacks in the early stage and the first half ended 0-0.

Both teams returned with changes for the second half. Both ABC and Paysandu moved the attack. At Alvinegro, Fernando Marchiori took out Fábio Lima and sent Jefinho to the game. In the team from Pará, Serginho gave way to Danrlei.

The game started open. The visiting team advanced the lines to mark the ABC further ahead and to seek to be more effective in the attack. Alvinegro found more spaces in the back of the front row and appeared on the right side, as they had done at the beginning of the first stage.

Coach Fernando Marchiori changed the ABC one more time and it worked. In a great move down the left by Daniel Vanançan, the ball was crossed back and Garré, who had just entered the game, sent a bomb to “stuff the Bogeyman’s nets”. The crowd went crazy at “Frasqueirão”.

Márcio Fernandes’ team went all over the ABC looking for equality and the spaces were even bigger for Alvinegro to look for fast rises for the attack. The movement began to point to an “electrifying” ending.

At 30 minutes there was a real flash on the left side of Alvinegro’s defense. The team from Pará grew there and the cross came out perfect, Danrlei appeared in front of the goal and headed it. The ball passed over the goalkeeper Matheus Nogueira’s post.

As the game progressed, despite being more complete in the match, the potiguar team left dangerous gaps, especially in the back of winger Marcus Vinícius. On the edge of the field, Marchiori went crazy when these situations happened.

But, despite the scares, it was ABC who lost the best chances to expand the score and secure the victory. In several counterattacks the home team came close to scoring. The referee gave five minutes of extra time and nerves were on edge. However, nothing more happened and ALvinegro guaranteed access to Serie B with 11 points in Group C. The game had an audience of 13,739 people for an income of R$ 272,015.00.