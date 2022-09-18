Act with Lula has caravans, flags and reinforced security in Florianópolis; see photos

The Tancredo Neves square, in downtown Florianópolis, and the surroundings were taken over by supporters, activists and local politicians for the act with the presence of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), this Sunday morning (18).

The concentration started in the early hours of the morning. Caravans from different parts of the state made their way in support of the only public event with Lula’s participation in Santa Catarina for the 2022 Elections. The presidential candidate and other candidates and supporters spoke on a platform set up on site.

A strong security system was organized around the square, including the presence of the Federal Police. The streets that give access to the space were closed to vehicle traffic and monitored by the Florianópolis Municipal Guard.

The organization estimates that 45,000 people attended the political event. The Military Police announced that around 18,000 supporters were in the Tancredo Neves square.

