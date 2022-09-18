Act with Lula has caravans, flags and reinforced security in Florianópolis; see photos

The Tancredo Neves square, in downtown Florianópolis, and the surroundings were taken over by supporters, activists and local politicians for the act with the presence of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), this Sunday morning (18).
The concentration started in the early hours of the morning. Caravans from different parts of the state made their way in support of the only public event with Lula’s participation in Santa Catarina for the 2022 Elections. The presidential candidate and other candidates and supporters spoke on a platform set up on site.
A strong security system was organized around the square, including the presence of the Federal Police. The streets that give access to the space were closed to vehicle traffic and monitored by the Florianópolis Municipal Guard.
The organization estimates that 45,000 people attended the political event. The Military Police announced that around 18,000 supporters were in the Tancredo Neves square.
See the photos of the political act with Lula:
Lula supporters awaiting the arrival of the PT candidate – Photo: Daniel Hugen/ND
Supporters and politicians gather around Tancredo Neves square, where the political act will take place – Photo: Daniel Hugen/ND
Buses park at the Baia Sul embankment – Photo: Daniel Hugen/ND
Tour buses arrive at the event in Florianópolis – Photo: Daniel Hugen/ND
Merchants spread Brazilian and PT flags around the place – Photo: Daniel Hugen/ND
Supporters position themselves in front of the stage – Photo: Daniel Hugen/ND
Caravans arrived from all over the state – Photo: Daniel Hugen/ND
Federal police work on the security of the surroundings – Photo: Daniel Hugen/ND
The place is closed off by bars and has strong security to prevent attacks from outside – Photo: Daniel Hugen/ND
Supporters await the arrival of the former president and candidate – Photo: Daniel Hugen/ND
Malu Mendonça, from Florianópolis, believes in Lula’s victory in the first round – Photo: Daniel Hugen/ND
Supporters in line – Photo: Daniel Hugen/ND
Kadini Carlin came from Bombinhas to act with Lula in Florianópolis – Photo: Daniel Hugen/ND
Dog Mantlin was also present in a political act with Lula – Photo: Daniel Hugen/ND
Dandara de Souza, 36, expects victory in the first round – Photo: Daniel Hugen/ND
Covered with a Brazilian flag, Marília Ferreira, 45, says she hopes that the event in Tancredo Neves square can bring together many people to listen to Lula’s government proposals – Photo: Daniel Hugen/ND
Monitoring of the Military Police on top of the Alesc building (Legislative Assembly of Santa Catarina) – Photo: Daniel Hugen/ND
Monitoring of the PM on top of the Eduardo Luz Forum – Photo: Daniel Hugen/ND
Police helicopter monitors the region where the political act takes place – Photo: Daniel Hugen/ND
Flag with Lula’s face in the political act – Photo: Reproduction/@deciolima/ND
Participants of the act – Photo: Reproduction/@deciolima/ND
Supporters in anticipation of Lula’s arrival on the platform – Photo: Reproduction/@deciolima/ND
Supporters make the “L” in reference to Lula – Photo: Reproduction/@deciolima/ND
Avaí crowd movement – Photo: Daniel Hugen/ND
Audience watching the rally outside the assembled structure – Photo: Daniel Hugen/ND
Andreza Espezim, from São José, went to the act dressed as the PT symbol star – Photo: Daniel Hugen/ND
Lula arrived at the site around 11:20 am – Photo: Daniel Hugen/ND
Senator Dário Berger presents Lula with an Avaí shirt – Photo: Daniel Hugen/ND
Candidate for vice-governor Bia Vargas (PT) speaks on the platform – Photo: Daniel Hugen/ND
Décio Lima, candidate for the government of SC by the PT, on the platform – Photo: Daniel Hugen/ND
Décio Lima, Dário Berger and Lula – Photo: Daniel Hugen/ND
Janja, Lula’s wife, sang the campaign jingle – Photo: Daniel Hugen/ND
Aerial view of Lula’s political act in Florianópolis – Photo: Reproduction/@deciolima/ND
Candidates on the platform – Photo: Reproduction/@deciolima/ND