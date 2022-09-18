Actor José Dumont transferred R$ 1 thousand to alleged rape victim, says newspaper







José Dumont was arrested by the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro Photo: Publicity/Civil Police

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro found a proof of bank deposit in the amount of R$ 1 thousand upon arriving at the house of actor José Dumont last Thursday, 15th. According to the newspaper Extra!the transfer was made by the 72-year-old artist to an alleged victim of sexual abuse, a 12-year-old boy, which prompted the investigation.

Dumont was caught red-handed with child pornography videos. Police found more than 240 files, including images and videos, during a search of the actor’s home last week.

Judge Antonio Luiz da Fonseca Lucchese converted Dumont’s arrest into a preventive one on the grounds that “the situation has serious contours” due to the amount of material seized, which indicates criminal repetition.

In a custody hearing, the actor confirmed that he owned the files and claimed “study for the future realization of a work on the subject, without taboos or filters”.

According to information released by the national newspaper, Dumont had been investigated since August, on suspicion of rape of a vulnerable 12-year-old. He reportedly approached the victim a year ago by offering financial aid and gifts.

Investigations also point out that security cameras at the condominium where he lives caught him abusing the boy with kisses and caresses.

After the arrest, Globo removed him from the cast of the soap opera. In a statement, the company said that “suspected pedophilia are serious.” “No abusive and criminal behavior is tolerated by the company,” says the broadcaster.

Complaint in Paraíba

José Dumont was already investigated for the crime of pedophilia. Since 2013, he has been the subject of an inquiry in Paraíba. Responsible for the complaint, the State Public Ministry intends to resume the investigation after the artist’s arrest in Rio de Janeiro. In the action that runs in the 1st Mixed Court of Cabedelo, in the metropolitan region of João Pessoa, the actor is indicted for the crime of rape of a vulnerable person.

The crime would have happened in 2009, in Cabedelo, where Dumont had an apartment. The documents that reached the press contain testimonies of two witnesses, who claim to have witnessed abuse by the actor against a group of boys.

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!