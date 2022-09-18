Actor Marcelo Serrado resigns from public office in Rio after complaints

Marcelo Serrado’s name is not mentioned in a report that denounces ghost employees in Cidade das Artes (photo: Globo/Sergio Zalis/Disclosure)

A week after the publication of a report that denounced the existence of a group of phantom employees in the Cidade das Artes, in Rio, the actor Marcelo Serrado, artistic director of the cultural complex, asked for the resignation of the position. His removal was published in the Official Gazette of the Municipality, last Tuesday (13).

The report was published on September 6 on the BandNews website, and does not mention Marcelo, who is currently the protagonist of the soap opera “Cara e Coragem” (Globo), alongside Paolla Oliveira. Serrado had held the position for one year and nine months and, according to the F5, he received a monthly salary of around R$8,000.

The artist has been managing the complex since January 1, 2021, when the current municipal government took office in Rio. In an interview with F5, he says that he decided to step down from the position because he was not able to reconcile with his schedule on TV, and says that from the beginning he had agreed that he would work “once or twice a week”.

Marcelo was nominated by Daniela Maia, then president of Riotur, a tourism company in the municipality of Rio. Daniela was dating the actor’s brother, Alexandre Serrado, and is the daughter of former mayor Cesar Maia, author of the project for the 97,000-square-meter cultural center in Barra da Tijuca.

Inaugurated in 2013, Cidade das Artes took ten years to build and its works cost R$560 million to Rio’s public coffers – seven times more than the value of the initial project, presented by Maia in 2002.

You have been the artistic director of Cidade das Artes since January 2021. Why did you decide to leave now?

I left for a personal reason. I had been trying to leave for a while now, it was more like not being able to reconcile everything. It has nothing to do with what was published. This consulting thing, artistic director, the [Miguel] Falabella did it, Domingos de Oliveira did too, remember?



How was your job?

My agreement with them from the beginning was to go once or twice a week. It was quiet, but now I was never able to go. I thought it would be possible to reconcile but now with the novel it was difficult. I couldn’t do it anymore, so I asked to be exonerated.

Was Globo aware that you worked for the city hall being hired by the broadcaster? Isn’t there an internal rule that forbids this?

Zero! When I started there, I told them, I was always transparent. I only accepted because when Cesar Maia was mayor, he appointed Falabella, and with him there was no such thing as going every day. (Sought by F5, Globo’s advisory said that it would “not have a return in time” for the publication of this report).

Was the fact that your brother was the boyfriend of Daniela Maia, then president of Riotur, the body responsible for Cidade da Música, a coincidence?

Look, there you are going to the other side. One thing has nothing to do with the other. She called me as a manager, Dani has known me for years, if she wasn’t me, she would be someone else [a ocupar o cargo].