Actress reveals her mother allowed her to use drugs as a child

Actress Drew Barrymore revealed on the Drew’s News podcast, in conversation with actor Rob Lowe, that her mother allowed her to use drugs and drink alcohol at age 9. After hearing her colleague joke about children being forbidden by their parents to eat sweets, the actress commented: “By the way, my mom wouldn’t let me eat candy, but Studio 54 (old New York nightclub), marijuana and alcohol, that’s okay, but don’t touch that candy.”

At the age of 7, Drew gained international prominence as an actress in the movie ET, The Extra-Terrestrial, and 1982, and began to score several works in a row after the success of the theaters.

She says that she started drinking at 9, smoking marijuana at 10 and snorting cocaine at 12. By 13, she had already gone through rehab twice and only changed her life after getting emancipation, at 15.

Currently, the actress is the mother of two girls, aged 8 and 9, in a relationship with actor Will Kopelman. Drew confessed that he intends to openly talk to them about his childhood so they don’t repeat his ways. “You don’t want them to find out before you talk to them about it,” she said.

The actress says she doesn’t want to be remembered for the personal problems in her life: “None of us is like, ‘one day all this will be remembered’. I was just living my life and trying to figure out who I was.”

