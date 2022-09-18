After conviction, Disney takes a stand on Leandro Lehart’s project

After the conviction of singer Leandro Lehart, Disney sent a statement to the column’s questions about the celebration project 80 years of the character Zé Carioca. The conglomerate condemned any practice of violence and informed that the Art Popular singer’s involvement in the project was only occasional and will not make other appearances.

“Disney disapproves of any type of violence, whether physical or verbal. The artist’s participation in the project was punctual and there are no plans for future initiatives with him,” the statement said.

The music celebrating the birthday of Disney’s iconic Brazilian character was composed by Leandro Lehart. The column sought the press office of Alexandre de Pilares last Friday (16/9) who informed that the singer was invited to interpret the song but did not know who the author of the composition was.

