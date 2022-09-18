After criticism, Apple defends the eSIM on the iPhone 14 and lists its benefits

The iPhone 14 was announced globally on September 7, but Apple’s new generation of smartphones may have some regional issues. The new devices do not have a physical SIM card slot and work with eSIM only. Therefore, users in some countries are already worried that this will be a problem. Now, Apple has published a document advocating and presenting the key benefits of eSIM.

It’s not the first time Apple has put eSIM on its smartphones. This is a global trend among phone manufacturers and operators. On the other hand, it is the first time that the company has completely removed the physical SIM card tray.

In the publication, Apple highlighted that the iPhone XS and later can store eight or more eSIMs. In addition, the iPhone 13 manages to have two eSIMs working simultaneously.

Apple defends eSIM and its benefits

One of Apple’s main arguments to convince users that the current system is more beneficial is greater security. In its document, the company shows that the user will not have problems with losses, theft and the inconvenience of having to send, transport or replace SIM data when exchanging a device.

Another argument used by Apple is travel abroad. The ability to have multiple eSIMs stored on the device makes it easier to add a new eSIM from a local operator, or from another operator with global coverage. According to Apple, more than 400 operators present in more than 100 countries around the world already offer this service.

In Brazil, Vivo, Claro and TIM already offer the possibility of using an eSIM in smartphones compatible with the technology, such as the new generation of iPhones.

Via Gizchina

Image: KRAUCHANKA HENADZ/ Shutterstock

