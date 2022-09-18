After dating rumors, Ceclia Malan posts a photo of Murilo Bencio with his family – Famosos



amidst the rumors that Ceclia Malan and Murilo Bencio are datingthe journalist shared for the first time on her social networks, A photo of the actor at dinner with his family.

In the image, the famous appears next to the father of the Globo correspondent in London, the former Minister of Finance. Pedro Malanand her brother, who is also called Pedro. The photo was taken in celebration of the boy’s birthday and Ceclia cannot attend dinner.

‘16.09.22 Meanwhile, in Rio… I almost jumped back on the plane to participate in this dinner! Congratulations, little brother! 29 years lighting up our lives. I love you!’wrote the journalist in the caption of the post.

Ceclia Malan and Murilo Bencio dating

Rumors of the romance between Ceclia and Murilo emerged in December last year. At the time, the artist’s advice did not comment on the alleged relationship. In April of this year, however, the journalist published a photo and made a mystery by writing in the caption: ‘through his eyes’. On another occasion, Luciano Huck spoke on Sunday that Murilo ‘dates in London’.

