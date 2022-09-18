After hiatus, ‘Constantine’ gets sequel with Keanu Reeves

Warner Bros. announced that it will develop a sequel to the supernatural thriller ‘Constantine’ (2005). According to the studio, both actor Keanu Reeves and director Francis Lawrence will be reunited.

Keanu Reeves can often be seen working on successful sequels, such as Neo in ‘The Matrix’ or as John Wick in the production of the same name, which also won a fourth chapter and will be released in 2023.

Francis Lawrence has built up a solid career after he made his directorial debut in ‘Constantine’. He was responsible for bringing to the world films such as ‘I Am Legend’ (2007), ‘Water for Elephants’ (2011) and, almost every movie in the ‘Hunger Games’ franchise (the exception is the first).

When it debuted 17 years ago, ‘Constantine’ grossed over $200 million at the worldwide box office. The continuation of this feature, based on the Hellblazer comics from DC Comics, has everything to repeat the success.

That’s because it will be written by Akiva Goldsman (Oscar winner for ‘A Brilliant Mind’). In addition to Goldsman, the production of the feature will feature Hannah Minghella (‘The Talented Ripley’) and none other than JJ Abrams – world-renowned for his work on the series ‘Lost’ and in some films in the ‘Star Wars’ franchise.

By the way, speaking of JJ Abrams, it is worth remembering that ‘Constantine’ will also have a series that will be directed by him.

You can watch ‘Constantine’ on HBOMax or rent it on YouTube. In this feature film, John Constantine, detective of paranormal things, helps a female police officer to show that her sister’s death was not a suicide.

Via Deadline.

