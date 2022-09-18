Aid Brasil only buys basic food basket in 5 of 17 capitals | Economy

The mother of two children, Claudia di Silverio, a resident of the Paraisópolis favela, in São Paulo, started to receive the Auxílio Brasil of R$600 in July. not enough to buy the basics.

“This BRL 400 money doesn’t last the whole month, and BRL 600 helps a little more. But since things are so expensive, it’s going to be very difficult. I think R$ 800 could ease a little more, but it wouldn’t be easy”, she says.

Like Cláudia, other residents of São Paulo face difficulties to live with the value of Auxílio Brasil, even after the increase promoted by parliamentarians, with the support of the government, in July of this year.

According to the Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese), the basic food basket in the capital of São Paulo cost an average of R$749.78 in August – R$149.78 more than the amount received by Cláudia and the other 710,000 beneficiary families, according to data from the Ministry of Citizenship in September, the most recent available.

The gap between the minimum necessary to live and assistance is also felt in 11 other capitals mapped by Dieese — only in five is the benefit enough to buy a basic food basket.

See, in the chart below, how much a basic food basket costs in the capitals – and where R$ 600 is not enough to buy it.

Variation in cost of living

What explains the difference in the purchasing power of Auxílio Brasil is the cost of living in each region surveyed by Dieese.

In a study published last year, Naercio Menezes, coordinator of the Ruth Cardoso Chair and professor at Insper, made it clear how social benefits can have different impacts on family budgets in different regions.

Based on April 2021 prices, the survey showed that an inhabitant of Ceará would need R$134 monthly to buy food and consume the necessary calories. In São Paulo, this value rose to R$ 180 – that is, a family with 4 people would need R$ 736 to buy the amount of food needed.

“The R$ 600 (from Auxílio Brasil) is not enough for the person who lives in the metropolitan region of SP to eat enough and have the necessary calories, which is why hunger returns”, says Naercio. “I defend differentiated values ​​because the cost of living is different,” he says.

Cláudia has a grocery store in Paraisópolis – which, according to her, does not make a profit – and currently works as a “job” taking care of an elderly person who lives in the region. For the service, she receives R$ 800 a month, but only until they get a place in a public establishment so that he can spend the day.

With no extra money, Cláudia earns less than enough to pay for a basic food basket.

“In truth, [o dinheiro] It’s just for food. Because you take money to buy shoes, clothes, you have to tighten your belt. To be able to buy things for the children, unfortunately, he can’t do much, but he won’t be lacking either”, he says.

Despite considering the value insufficient, the merchant knows that there are people in an even worse situation than hers. So she tries not to complain. “Missing, missing. But we are embarrassed to talk, because there are people who don’t even receive that ”, she says.

Together, the other cities where the aid is insufficient to buy a basic food basket are home to 1.7 million beneficiary families. With São Paulo, they reach 2.4 million. This means that a person who only has the Auxílio Brasil income in these municipalities cannot buy the minimum.

The executive superintendent of Instituto Unibanco, Ricardo Henriques, says that, before discussing different values ​​by region, the country needs to focus on two points: modulate the program based on family composition and improve the Cadastro Único.

“Composition exposes families to greater challenges. The more children, the more support you should get from the state. It is perhaps the most defining variable of the program”, says Henriques, who was one of the creators of the Bolsa Família program.