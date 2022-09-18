Alcides reveals illness after being raped

In the next chapters of Pantanal, after being raped by Tenório (Murilo Benício), Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) becomes increasingly sad until I fell into a deep depression. The reason was the sexual abuse committed by Maria Bruaca’s ex (Isabel Teixeira), who deflowers the pawn against her will, as revenge for having had a secret relationship with Guta’s mother (Julia Dalavia).

Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira), one of Alcides’ closest friends, realizes the sadness in which the pawn is immersed and is suspicious. He even asks his colleague about his condition, but Alcides hides the truth out of shame. Zaquieu then makes himself available to help his friend and even helps him get a weapon, after stealing the object.

It is then that Maria Bruaca’s lover is unable to hide his secret and reveals to Zaquieu that he was sexually abused by Tenório. Soon after, the pawn is touched by his story and warns him that he will help in his revenge plan against the villain.

In Pantanal, Alcides plans a plan to kill Tenório

In a frank conversation, the two make a pact and decide to kill Tenório, and they rush to carry out the mission. With a gun in hand, Alcides and his friend lie in wait near the villain’s lands, hoping to attack the farmer. The scenes are scheduled to air from September 26 on Globo.

The novel Pantanal is being written by Bruno Luperi and is based on the original work by Benedito Ruy Barbosa that was first shown on TV Manchete (1983 – 1999) in March 1990.

