Alejandro Claveaux discovered tumor in exam for ‘Rensga Hits’

One of the stars of the series “Rensga Hits”, available on Globoplay, Alejandro Claveaux discovered a tumor in his larynx during the preparation for the work, in which he gave life to country singer Deivid Cafajeste, who lives a romance with his security guard, Kevin.

All the actors involved in musical numbers had to undergo an examination, laryngoscopy, to verify the situation of the vocal cords, and Alejandro’s report detected that he had a tumor in the region. The artist says that he was instructed to have surgery as soon as possible to remove the mass, which could be malignant, but knowing the difficult recovery from the procedure, which would prevent him from speaking and singing for some time, he chose to postpone the procedure and continue in the global series, even though he was aware of the risk he faced.

“I was going to start taking singing lessons and, if I had this surgery, I would have to stay a while without speaking or singing, and I said I would finish the job first. I took the risk”, said Alejandro in an interview with the newspaper O Globo. , further stating that the series saved his life, as early diagnosis of tumors in the throat region is rare.

“Even if the show was bad, it saved my life, because I was never going to have this exam, and the doctor said that this type of tumor doesn’t show any signs. When you see it, it’s gone”, he explained.

The actor waited for the end of the four months of recording “Rensga” to have the tumor removed, which was benign. Despite the relief after the brief treatment, he points out that he had a “horrible moment” while waiting for the surgery, fearing he would lose his voice because of the health problem.

“It was a horrible, weird moment. I watched the documentary by Val Kilmer (a 62-year-old actor, diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 and who currently needs a speech aid) and I freaked out, but I didn’t let it show. tragedy that it is for an actor not to be able to speak?”, he concluded.