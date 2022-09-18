André Gonçalves portrays himself with his daughter on video after closing a pension agreement | celebrities



André Gonçalves reached an agreement with his daughter, Manuela, about alimony debts – Reproduction Internet

Published 09/17/2022 16:04

Rio – André Gonçalves used social media, this Saturday, to portray himself with his eldest daughter, Manuela Seiblitz, 24, and reveal that the two made an agreement about the alimony that the actor owed. In a video published on Instagram, the artist went back on accusations he had made against the heiress on the internet and admitted his failures in raising the young woman, who is the result of a former relationship with actress Tereza Seiblitz.

“I declare that Manuela never tried to arrest me, as I said in a YouTube interview in December 2021. Manuela even proposed an agreement so that I would not be arrested in 2020. I accepted, but ended up not complying”, said André, who also He is the father of Pedro Arthur, 21, and Valentina, 19.

Then the actor continued: “The situation I find myself in now is not the fault of my children, but a consequence of my choices. I was not present in Manuela’s creation, I missed appointments and made Manuela wait for me several times. times and, in many of them, I did not attend. Pension is not a favor. Pension is an obligation, it is a father’s duty and a child’s right”, he declared.

André Gonçalves had his electronic anklet removed on the 7th, after serving 60 days of house arrest for alimony debts. The artist was sentenced in July by the Justice of Santa Catarina. The decision was made in a lawsuit filed by his ex-wife, journalist and actress Cynthia Benini, for debts of approximately R$350,000 in relation to his youngest daughter’s pension.

