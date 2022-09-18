ANP interdicts two gas stations and fines six others in Ceará for irregularities

The Agência Nacional do Petróleo, Gás Natural e Combustíveis (ANP) carried out inspections at 13 gas stations and two Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG, or cooking gas) dealers in Ceará, which resulted in the closure of two stations. Another six fuel dealers in the state were fined.

The actions were carried out in the municipalities of Sobral and Massapê. According to the ANP, “in Massapê, two gas stations were fined for having facilities and equipment in disagreement with the legislation and for irregularities in the price panel”. In the case of Sobral, according to the agency, “six gas stations were fined, two of which were banned due to irregular measurement at the meter pump”.

Also according to the ANP, the assessments in Sobral were given “for reasons such as: installations and equipment in disagreement with the applicable legislation; thermodensimeter not operating properly in hydrated ethanol pump; irregularities in the price panel; and not having the standard measure of 20 liters (equipment used for the volume test) measured and with the seal of the National Institute of Metrology, Quality and Technology (Inmetro)”.

Other states that had posts assessed or banned were: Alagoas (three assessments and three interdictions), Bahia (seven assessments and one interdiction), Pernambuco (four assessments), in addition to Rio Grande do Norte (two assessments).

Finally, the ANP informed that “in the actions, the inspectors verified whether the Agency’s norms – such as compliance with fuel quality standards, supply of the correct volume by pumps, presentation of adequate equipment and documentation, among others – are in place. being fulfilled. The ANP also verifies that all information is being correctly provided to the consumer”.

