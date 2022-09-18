Are we able to recognize our own scent?

Scientists have already looked into trying to understand the mechanisms that our body has to identify us. In 2013, an article published in the journal science showed, for the first time, evidence that the brain is able to recognize our own smell.

This ability comes from a complex of proteins present on the surface of almost every cell in the human body.

Each person has a specific combination of this genetic material, known as MHC (major histocompatibility complex). This is what allows the immune system to differentiate our cells from beings that are harmful to our body.

This ability is similar to that of animals such as mice and fish in choosing their peers. In addition, we can also use it to differentiate people.

In 1995, the “Sweaty T-Shirt Study” became famous when it investigated our preference for certain scents.

The work, published in the scientific journal Biological sciences by Swiss biological researcher Claus Wedekind and his colleagues concluded that this preference is linked to our genetics.

Women who haven’t taken birth control tend to prefer the smell of shirts worn by men whose MHC genes were different from theirs.

In the test, the women also preferred smells that most closely matched the odor of their real or former mates, suggesting that the lab’s finding might work in real life as well.

But several questions still need to be clarified, such as which receptors are present in the nose responsible for identifying our own smell and what this has to do with pheromones.