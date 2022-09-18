Arsenal beats Brentford with Jesus’ goal and dance and resumes winger

Pressured by the victories of Manchester City and Tottenham in the round, Arsenal needed to win to regain the leadership of the Premier League. Visiting Brentford, the London team overcame the important absences of Odegaard and Zinchenko, and won with ease 3-0.

In the 17th minute of the first half, Saliba opened the scoring after a corner kick. Gabriel Jesus doubled the lead in the 26th minute, heading in style. Just three minutes into the second half, Fábio Vieira scored the third with a beautiful kick from outside the area.

With the triumph, Arsenal reach 18 points in seven games, and are isolated again at the top, with Manchester City and Tottenham just one point behind. Brentford, parked at nine points, is in ninth place and can still lose positions with the round’s complement.

In the next round, Arsenal play a classic against Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium. The game is scheduled for October 1 (Saturday), at 8:30 am (Brasília time).

Brentford, meanwhile, visit Bournemouth on the same day, a little later. The teams enter the field from 11:00 (Brasília time).

Arsenal dominance and early goal

Even playing away from home, Arsenal started the game better, proposing the game and, little by little, cornering Brentford. It didn’t take long for Mikel Arteta’s men to open the scoring. And it was on a set-piece.

In the 17th minute, Saka took a corner with a lot of curve. Saliba climbed onto the first post and played headfirst backwards. The ball touched the post and, before the goalkeeper Raya could palm it, it crossed the entire line.

Saliba scored Arsenal’s first goal in the Premier League win over Brentford Image: Reproduction/Twitter/Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus enlarges and dances

Arsenal’s pressure continued. Playing most of the time in the attacking field, the London team soon increased the score. In the 26th minute, Xhaka dominated with freedom in the middle and crossed. Gabriel Jesus, well placed, headed with style to beat goalkeeper Raya, who still touched the ball before it went in: 2-0.

In a week marked by a racist comment from a businessman to Vini Jr’s dances at the celebrations, Gabriel Jesus celebrated as the Real Madrid striker, risking a few steps with his teammates.

It was the Brazilian forward’s fourth goal in the Premier League. He is Arsenal’s top scorer in the national competition.

goal and longing

Without losing the rhythm, Arsenal increased the advantage and practically defined the victory at the beginning of the second half. It was up to Fábio Vieira, who debuted in the starting lineup today, to score the third.

The Portuguese midfielder dominated freely in the attacking field, moved to his left leg and hit hard from outside the area. The shot came out full of curve and went beyond the reach of Raya, who stretched all the way, but saw the ball kiss the post before swinging the nets.

As soon as the goal was scored, Arsenal fans paid tribute to Vieira with a song that was made for the midfielder’s French namesake, now coach Patrick Vieira, idol of the gunners in the 2000s.

Fábio Vieira scored his first goal with the Arsenal shirt Image: Reproduction/Twitter/Arsenal

Brazilian debut and record

Arsenal continued to improve in the match and even created chances to increase the score, ensuring the victory and the lead in a calm way.

At the end of the game, Mikel Arteta promoted the debut of the young Brazilian Marquinhos in the Premier League, revealed by São Paulo. In addition, the Spanish coach fielded Nwaneri, just 15 years old, who became the youngest player to play professionally for Arsenal, a record that belonged to Cesc Fabregas.

Datasheet

Brentford 0 x 3 Arsenal

Competition: English Premier League

Date: September 18, 2022

Place: GTech Community Stadium in Brentford

Time: 8 am (from Brasilia)

Yellow cards: Xhaka and Gabriel Jesus (ARS)

goals: Saliba (ARS), at 17′, Gabriel Jesus (ARS), at 26 minutes of the first half; Fábio Vieira (ARS), at 3′ of the second half.

Brentford: David Raya; Ajer, Jansson and Mee; Kickey, Dasilva (Damsgaard), Henry, Jensen (Baptiste) and Janelt (Onyeka); Mbeumo (Wissa) and Toney. Technician: Thomas Frank.

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White (Tomiyasu), Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães and Tierney; T. Partey (Lokonga), Fábio Vieira (Nwaneri) and Xhaka; Gabriel Martinelli (Nketiah), B. Saka (Marquinhos) and Gabriel Jesus. Technician: Mikel Arteta.