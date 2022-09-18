Artists launch ‘Anthem to the Inominvel’ with criticism of Bolsonaro’s speeches

The launch of the ‘Anthem to the Inominvel’, which was made this Saturday (17/09), recalls occasions when Jair Bolsonaro presented controversial behavior and sayings (photo: reproduction) As a form of protest against the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), artists launched the “Hymn to the Inominvel”, with criticisms of the speeches said by the president during his political life. The launch of the song, this Saturday (17/09), recalls occasions in which the reelection candidate presented controversial behavior and sayings, such as “he should have killed 30 thousand (people)” at the time of the Military Dictatorship and that he would not rape his ex. -federal deputy Maria do Rosrio because she “doesn’t deserve it”.

With lyrics by Carlos Renn and melody by Chico Brown and Pedro Lus, the video with the song was released on social networks and, in the description, those responsible stated that the project was made to remember the gesture of the most “rough of the rough”.

“Made to remember, forever, those years under the management of the crudest of the clumsy, the most perverse of the perverse, the lowest of the low, the worst of the worst rulers in our history. And to contribute, in the present, to the non-reelection of the nameless”, says the description of the video.

“In full, there are 202 verses, plus the chorus, against hatred and ignorance in power in Brazil. But despite him – and what, and who and how many he represents – the final message of light, the light that resists, because, as the refrain sings: ‘But who will say that it is not more imaginable / To raise again from the ruins the pas?’.”

They interpret the song Andr Abujamra, Arrigo Barnab, Bruno Gagliasso, Caio Prado, Cida Moreira, Chico Brown, Chico Csar, Chico Chico, Dexter, Dora Morelenbaum, Hloa, Hodari, Jorge Du Peixe, Jos Miguel Wisnik, Leci Brando, Lenine, Luana Carvalho, Marina ris, Marina Lima, Monica Salmaso, Paulinho Moska, Pedro Lus, Pricles Cavalcanti, Preta Ferreira, Professor Pasquale, Ricardo Aleixo, Thaline Karaj, Vitor da Trindade, Wagner Moura and Zlia Duncan.